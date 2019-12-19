The Alabama High School Athletic Association unveiled reclassification and realignment Tuesday that will impact all teams in Coffee County.
Some will be more impacted (New Brockton, Elba, Zion Chapel), while others will have their region competition altered slightly.
Reclassification covers the next two academic years and begins next fall. For the first time, AHSAA counted daily enrollment figures for students in grades nine through 11, rather than 10 through 12.
“When the AHSAA began classifying member schools in multiple classes years ago, most ninth-grade students were attending junior highs,” said AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese in an earlier press release from the organization. “We now have just four junior high schools in the AHSAA and those schools only feed one school. We also found several schools have students who are being counted in the senior class numbers that no longer have eligibility to participate in the AHSAA. However, every ninth grader has a chance to become eligible to participate over the two-year classification period.”
For Enterprise, the region picture has changed. Class 7A, Region 2 remains a seven-team region with the exit of Montgomery’s R.E. Lee High School, which dropped to Class 6A, and the addition of rival Dothan, who made the expected move up to 7A. The rest of the region — Auburn, Central-Phenix City, Jeff Davis, Prattville and Smiths Station — stays intact.
Dothan is now the fifth largest school in the state with an average daily enrollment of 1,733.15 in grades nine through 11.
Both New Brockton and Elba are moving up in classification — Elba from 1A to 2A, New Brockton from 2A to 3A. Elba will play in Region 2, which includes Abbeville, Ariton, Cottonwood, Geneva County, Houston County, G.W. Long and Zion Chapel. New Brockton moves to 3A, Region 2, which includes Daleville, Houston Academy, Opp, Providence Christian, Slocomb and Wicksburg.
Zion Chapel moved from Region 3 to Region 2 to give that region eight teams, so they will compete against Abbeville, Ariton, Cottonwood, Elba, Geneva County, Houston County, and G.W. Long.
Kinston remains 1A, but their region competition is altered slightly. Samson, after dropping to 1A, becomes a region battle for Kinston, who will also face Brantley, Florala, Georgiana, McKenzie, Pleasant Home and Red Level. The Bulldogs will no longer have to compete with Elba in region play.
Volleyball: Enterprise stayed in Class 7A, Area 3 with Jeff Davis and Prattville. Area foe R.E. Lee dropped down, and Dothan will become area competition for Enterprise.
New Brockton, in Class 3A, will compete in Area 4 with Goshen, Opp and Pike County.
In Class 2A, Elba and Zion Chapel are in Area 3 with Ariton and G.W. Long.
Kinston remains in Class 1A, Area 2, which now includes Samson, alongside Florala and Pleasant Home.
