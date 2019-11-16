football logo

AHSAA State Football Playoffs

Third-Round Pairings

Friday, Nov. 22

CLASS 1A

Brantley (11-1) at Sweet Water (10-1)

Isabella (12-0) at Lanett (11-0)

Pickens County (10-2) at Spring Garden (11-1)

Decatur Heritage (12-0) at Mars Hill Bible (12-0), Florence

CLASS 2A

Ariton (10-2) at Leroy (10-2)

G.W. Long (10-2) at Reeltown (11-1)

North Sand Mountain (9-3) at Collinsville (11-1)

Red Bay (12-0) at Fyffe (12-0)

CLASS 3A

T.R. Miller (8-4) at Flomaton (11-1)

Gordo (12-0) at Mobile Christian (7-4)

Piedmont (11-1) at Geraldine (8-4)

Walter Wellborn (11-1) at Randolph County (11-1), Wedowee

CLASS 4A

Montgomery Catholic (12-0) at UMS-Wright (11-0), Mobile

American Christian (11-1) at Andalusia (9-3)

Northside (11-1) at Jacksonville (10-2)

Deshler (9-3) at Anniston (8-4)

CLASS 5A

Pleasant Grove (11-1) at Ramsay (10-2), Birmingham

Bibb County (12-0) at Briarwood Christian (11-1)

Center Point (9-3) at Mortimer Jordan (10-2), Kimberly

Madison County (10-2) at Central-Clay County (10-2), Lineville

CLASS 6A

Park Crossing (5-7) at Spanish Fort (7-4)

Opelika (10-1) at Hueytown (11-1)

Clay-Chalkville (10-2) at Oxford (11-1)

Pinson Valley (9-2) at Muscle Shoals (12-0)

CLASS 7A

Auburn (9-3) at Central-Phenix City (11-1)

Hoover (10-2) at Thompson (10-1), Alabaster

Second-Round Results

CLASS 1A

Sweet Water (10-1) 34, Maplesville (8-3) 21

Brantley (11-1) 49, Notasulga (6-5) 21

Lanett (11-0) 44, Elba (8-4) 6

Isabella (12-0) 29, Millry (10-2) 27

Spring Garden (11-1) 34, Hackleburg (5-7) 0

Pickens County (10-2) 21, Falkville (7-5) 20

Mars Hill Bible (12-0) 59, South Lamar (10-2) 34

Decatur Heritage (12-0) 20, Donoho (9-2) 2

CLASS 2A

Leroy (10-2) 34, Goshen (8-4) 25

Ariton (10-2) 30, LaFayette (6-5) 12

Reeltown (11-1) 30, J.U. Blacksher (9-3) 20

G.W. Long (10-2) 28, Luverne (11-1) 13

North Sand Mountain (9-3) 35, Westbrook Christian (8-4) 13

Collinsville (11-1) 21, Ohatchee (10-1) 14

Fyffe (12-0) 38, Ranburne (10-2) 7

Red Bay (12-0) 43, Sulligent (9-3) 6

CLASS 3A

Flomaton (11-1) 20, Saint James (10-2) 19

T.R. Miller (8-4) 21, Montgomery Academy (7-5) 14

Gordo (12-0) 18, Providence Christian (10-2) 7

Mobile Christian (7-4) 28, Pike Road (11-1) 10

Geraldine (8-4) 61, B.B. Comer (6-6) 7

Piedmont (11-1) 42, Lauderdale County (9-3) 20

Randolph County (11-1) 54, Westminster Christian (8-3) 6

Walter Wellborn (11-1) 21, Susan Moore (11-1) 14

CLASS 4A

UMS-Wright (11-0) 31, Talladega (6-5) 6

Montgomery Catholic (12-0) 9, Handley (7-5) 6

Andalusia (9-3) 40, Lincoln (9-3) 10

American Christian (11-1) 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-5) 0

Northside (11-1) 41, Priceville (8-4) 14

Jacksonville (10-2) 56, St. John Paul II Catholic (9-3) 22

Deshler (9-3) 27, Oneonta (8-4) 11

Anniston (8-4) 35, Fairview (8-3) 7

CLASS 5A

Pleasant Grove (12-1) 33, Faith Academy (11-0) 14

Ramsay (10-2) 41, Valley (7-5) 7

Briarwood Christian (11-1) 24, Jackson (6-6) 14

Bibb County (11-0) 12, Greenville (7-5) 6

Mortimer Jordan (10-2) 56, Guntersville (8-3) 21

Center Point (9-3) 26, Scottsboro (9-3) 10

Madison County (10-2) 28, Alexandria (8-3) 27

Central-Clay County (10-2) 20, Jasper (11-1) 7

CLASS 6A

Park Crossing (5-7) 35, Stanhope Elmore (9-3) 32

Spanish Fort (7-4) 63, Wetumpka (6-6) 21

Hueytown (11-1) 56, Eufaula (9-3) 49

Opelika (10-1) 20, St. Paul’s Episcopal (8-4) 10

Clay-Chalkville (10-2) 35, Athens (8-4) 7

Oxford (11-1) 35, Cullman (6-6) 0

Pinson Valley (8-2) at Fort Payne (9-2)

Muscle Shoals (12-0) 30, Gardendale (8-4) 27

CLASS 7A

Central-Phenix City (11-1) 24, Prattville (9-3) 6

Auburn (9-3) 26, McGill-Toolen Catholic (11-1) 0

Hoover (10-2) 23, James Clemens (9-3) 20 (OT)

Thompson (10-1) 38, Florence (7-5) 31

