AHSAA Football Scoreboard
Class 7A
Austin 17, Gadsden City 6
Central-Phenix City 45, Prattville 20
Enterprise 27, Smiths Station 24
Florence 55, Bob Jones 24
Foley 33, Alma Bryant 18
Hoover 28, Hewitt-Trussville 14
James Clemens 49, Huntsville 0
Lee-Montgomery 19, Auburn 14
McGill-Toolen Catholic 37, Davidson 12
Mountain Brook 49, Spain Park 35
Murphy 30, Mary Montgomery 21
Sparkman 45, Grissom 6
Theodore 14, Fairhope 0
Thompson 51, Oak Mountain 24
Vestavia Hills 45, Tuscaloosa County 16
Class 6A
Athens 27, Decatur 14
Bessemer City 15, McAdory 7
Buckhorn 24, Albertville 7
Carver-Montgomery 34, Baker 19
Chelsea 42, Jackson-Olin 7
Cullman 48, Columbia 0
Eufaula 27, Sidney Lanier 13
Fort Payne 31, Mae Jemison 30
Gardendale 35, Pell City 6
Hazel Green 36, Lee-Huntsville 8
Helena 28, Homewood 24
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 52, Brookwood 9
Minor 35, Pelham 7
Muscle Shoals 35, Hartselle 14
New Smyrna Beach (FL) 21, Gulf Shores 3
Opelika 33, Wetumpka 32
Oxford 49, Charles Henderson 14
Park Crossing 42, Dothan 27
Paul Bryant 23, Northridge 6
Pinson Valley 31, Clay-Chalkville 7
Russell County 44, Carver-Birmingham 27
Saraland 35, Baldwin County 7
Selma 28, Benjamin Russell 0
Shades Valley 19, Huffman 12
Spanish Fort 62, Robertsdale 13
Stanhope Elmore 42, Calera 15
St. Paul’s Episcopal 29, Blount 20
Class 5A
Alexandria 34, Boaz 14
Arab 42, Ardmore 14
Bibb County 53, Shelby County 20
Briarwood Christian 38, Woodlawn 20
Center Point 32, Munford 12
Central Clay County 42, Springville 7
Chilton County 14, Central-Tuscaloosa 7
Citronelle 32, LeFlore 26
Crossville 24, Souglas 7
Demopolis 34, Marbury 6
Etowah 58, Sardis 13
Fairfield 24, Wenonah 10
Faith Academy 42, Mobile Christian 24
Hamilton 28, Dora 21
Jackson 38, Wilcox Central 16
Jasper 42, Corner 0
Madison Academy 44, Brewer 16
Madison County 35, East Limestone 20
Mortimer Jordan 49, St. Clair County 7
Parker 49, John Carroll Catholic 21
Ramsay 47, Pleasant Grove 19
Rehobeth 33, Beauregard 21
Russellville 48, Hayden 20
Scottsboro 42, Guntersville 14
Sylacauga 36, Moody 6
Tallassee 10, Carroll 6
Valley 20, Greenville 14
Vigor 39, Satsuma 6
West Point 42, Lawrence County 14
Class 4A
American Christian 55, West Blocton 32
Andalusia 49, Monroe County 6
Anniston 42, Cleburne County 0
Brooks 72, Wilson 20
Cherokee County 35, Jacksonville 28
Clarke County 21, W.S. Neal 0
Dale County 52, Ashford 33
Dallas County 30, Sumter Central 14
Danville 35, West Morgan 8
Deshler 40, Central-Florence 20
Escambia County 19, Hillcrst-Evergreen 15
Fairview 24, St. John Paul II Catholic 19
Fayette County 34, Cordova 27
Good Hope 42, Tanner 27
Handley 62, B.T. Washington 36
Holtville 28, Childersburg 20
Lincoln 28, Leeds 7
Montevallo 68, Jemison 40
Montgomery Catholic 52, Alabama Christian 13
North Jackson 57, DAR 31
Northside 36, Haleyville 35
Oak Grove 48, Curry 20
Oneonta 44, Hokes Bluff 13
Priceville 42, Randolph 24
Sipsey Valley 34, Greensboro 26
Talladega 44, Elmore County 20
Trinity Presbyterian 44, Headland 14
UMS-Wright 14, Williamson 0
West Limestone 75, Elkmont 0
White Plains 31, Ashville 20
Class 3A
B.B. Comer 40, Glencoe 0
Beulah 60, Prattville Christian 6
Bullock County 28, Dadeville 12
Clements 44, Phil Campbell 27
East Lawrence 34, Locust Fork 28
Fultondale 21, J.B. Pennington 7
Geraldine 64, Brindlee Mountain 6
Gordo 13, Oakman 7
Greene County 38, Lamar County 20
Hale County 33, Carbon Hill 13
Holly Pond 36, Hanceville 20
Lauderdale County 34, Colbert Heights 7
Midfield 42, Vinemont 30
New Hope 33, Pisgah 32
Opp 22, Houston Academy 7
Piedmont 27, Randolph County 15
Pike County 14, Geneva 7
Pike Road 63, Southside-Selma 16
Pleasant Valley 59, Weaver 13
Providence Christian 21, Wicksburg 0
Saint James 26, Montgomery Academy 7
Slocomb 28, Straughn 13
Susan Moore 38, Plainview 14
Sylvania 52, Gaston 0
Thomasville 35, Bayside Academy 10
T.R. Miller 44, St Michael Catholic 21
Walter Wellborn 35, Saks 14
Westminster Christian 39, Lexington 0
Winfield 41, Holt 14
Class 2A
Abbeville 50, Geneva County 20
Alicev ille 43, Sulligent 6
Ariton 48, Houston County 12
Cedar Bluff 14, Sand Rock 7 (OT)
Chickasaw 38, R.C. Hatch 14
Colbert County 55, Tharptown 0
Cold Springs 50, Sumiton Christian 12
Cottage Hill Christian 48, Washington County 42
Cottonwood 65, Barbour County 0
Fayetteville 75, Central Coosa 36
Fyffe 24, Collinsville 3
Goshen 42, Samsn 21
G.W. Long 30, Daleville 22
Highland Home 52, Calhoun 0
J.U. Blacksher 50, Choctaw County 6
LaFayette 50, Thorsby 16
Leroy 40, Southern Choctaw 14
Luverne 60, Zion Chapel 0
New Brockton 41, Central-Hayneville 28
North Sand Mountain 44, Asbury 0
Ohatchee 50, Cleveland 7
Ranburne 57, Woodland 7
Red Bay 16, Addison 10
Reeltown 40, Horseshoe Bend 0
Section 12, Ider 0
Sheffield 20, Hatton 8
Tarrant 26, Winston County 6
Westbrook Christisn 63, West End 29
Class 1A
Alabama School/Deaf 46, Shoals Christian 38
Appalachian 34, Vicrory Christian 20
Billingsley 47, Verbena 0
Brantley 55, Florala 14
Decatur Heritage 28, R.A. Hubbard 20
Donoho 33, Winterboro 21
Elba 40, Kinston 14
Georgiana 52, McKenzie 21
Hubbertville 48, Meek 24
Isabella 59, A.L. Johnson 0
Keith 35, Ellwood Christian 0
Lanett 54, Autaugaville 6
Maplesville 14, Linden 13
Marengo 34, Fruitdale 26
Marion County 35, Brilliant 24
Mars Hill Bible 70, Philips 14
Pickens County 42, Lynn 6
Pleasant Home 22, Red Level 12
South Lamar 59, Berry 0
Spring Garden 26, Notasulga 14
St. Luke’s Episcopal 60, McIntosh 52
Sweet Water 35, Millry 34
Talladega County Central 18, Ragland 16
Valley Head 32, Falkville 7
Vina 58, Cherokee 18
Wadley 34, Loachapoka 18
Waterloo 50, Hackleburg 20
Woodville 54, Gaylesville 14
