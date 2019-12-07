AHSAA 2019 Super 7 State Championships
Class 7A
Thompson (12-1) 40, Central-Phenix City (12-2) 14
Class 6A
Oxford (14-1) 14, Spanish Fort (9-5) 13
Class 5A
Central, Clay County (13-2) 31, Pleasant Grove (13-2) 27
Class 4A
UMS-Wright (14-0) 28, Jacksonville (12-3) 17
Class 3A
Piedmont (14-1) 26, Mobile Christian (9-5) 24
Class 2A
Fyffe (15-0) 56, Reeltown (13-2) 7
Class 1A
Lanett (14-0) 41, Mars Hill Bible (14-1) 30
Special Olympics Alabama Unified Game
Baldwin County 27, Vestavia Hills 20
