AHSAA 2019 Super 7 State Championships

Class 7A

Thompson (12-1) 40, Central-Phenix City (12-2) 14

Class 6A

Oxford (14-1) 14, Spanish Fort (9-5) 13

Class 5A

Central, Clay County (13-2) 31, Pleasant Grove (13-2) 27

Class 4A

UMS-Wright (14-0) 28, Jacksonville (12-3) 17

Class 3A

Piedmont (14-1) 26, Mobile Christian (9-5) 24

Class 2A

Fyffe (15-0) 56, Reeltown (13-2) 7

Class 1A

Lanett (14-0) 41, Mars Hill Bible (14-1) 30

Special Olympics Alabama Unified Game

Baldwin County 27, Vestavia Hills 20

