AHSAA
Second-Round Pairings
All games Friday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.
CLASS 1A
Maplesville (8-2) at Sweet Water (9-1)
Notasulga (6-4) at Brantley (10-1)
Elba (8-3) at Lanett (10-0)
Millry (10-1) at Isabella (11-0)
Spring Garden (10-1) at Hackleburg (5-6)
Pickens County (9-2) at Falkville (7-4)
South Lamar (10-1) at Mars Hill Bible (11-0), Florence
Donoho (9-1) at Decatur Heritage (11-0), West Morgan HS Stadium
CLASS 2A
Goshen (8-3) at Leroy (9-2)
LaFayette (6-4) at Ariton (9-2)
Reeltown (10-1) at J.U. Blacksher (9-2), Uriah
Luverne (11-0) at G.W. Long (9-2), Skipperville
Westbrook Christian (8-3) at North Sand Mountain (8-3), Higdon
Collinsville (10-1) at Ohatchee (10-0)
Ranburne (10-1) at Fyffe (11-0)
Sulligent (9-2) at Red Bay (11-0)
CLASS 3A
Saint James (10-1) at Flomaton (10-1)
T.R. Miller (7-4) at Montgomery Academy (7-4)
Providence Christian (10-1) at Gordo (11-0)
Mobile Christian (6-4) at Pike Road (11-0)
Geraldine (7-4) at B.B. Comer (6-5), Sylacauga
Lauderdale County (9-2) at Piedmont (10-1)
Randolph County (10-1) at Westminster Christian (8-2), Huntsville
Susan Moore (11-0) at Walter Wellborn (11-1), Anniston
CLASS 4A
UMS-Wright (10-0) at Talladega (7-5)
Handley (7-4) at Montgomery Catholic (11-0)
Lincoln (9-2) at Andalusia (8-3)
Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-4) at American Christian (10-1), Tuscaloosa
Priceville (8-3) at Northside (10-1)
Jacksonville (9-2) at St. John Paul II Catholic (9-2)
Oneonta (8-3) at Deshler (8-3). Tuscumbia
Fairview (8-2) at Anniston (7-4)
CLASS 5A
Pleasant Grove (10-1) at Faith Academy (11-0), Mobile
Ramsay (9-2) at Valley (7-4)
Briarwood Christian (10-1) at Jackson (6-5)
Bibb County (10-0) at Greenville (7-4)
Mortimer Jordan (9-2) at Guntersville (8-2)
Scottsboro (9-2) at Center Point (8-3)
Alexandria (8-2) at Madison County (9-2), Gurley
Central-Clay County (9-2) at Jasper (11-0)
CLASS 6A
Stanhope Elmore (9-2) at Park Crossing (4-7), Montgomery, Cramton Bowl
Spanish Fort (6-4) at Wetumpka (6-5)
Eufaula (9-2) at Hueytown (10-1)
St. Paul’s Episcopal; (8-3) at Opelika (9-1)
Athens (8-3) at Clay-Chalkville (9-2)
Oxford (10-1) at Cullman (6-5)
Pinson Valley (8-2) at Fort Payne (9-2)
Muscle Shoals (11-0) at Gardendale (8-3)
CLASS 7A
Prattville at Central-Phenix City (10-1)
Auburn (8-3) at McGill-Toolen Catholic (11-0), Mobile, Lipscomb Stadium
Hoover (9-2) at James Clemens (9-2), Madison City Stadium
Florence (7-4) at Thompson (9-1), Alabaster
First-Round Results
CLASS 1A
Sweet Water (9-1) 53, Georgiana (5-6) 0
Maplesville (8-2) 56, Billingsley (5-6) 6
Brantley (10-1) 72, Fruitdale (5-6) 32
Notasulga (6-4) 7, Linden (5-5) 6
Lanett (10-0) 55, Keith (6-5) 0
Elba 8-3) 21, Marengo (6-5) 8
Isabella (11-0) 46, Wadley (5-5) 20
Millry (10-1) 48, Florala (7-4) 18
Spring Garden (10-1) 28, Hubbertville (6-5) 20
Hackleburg (5-6) 34, Valley Head (6-5) 19
Pickens County (9-2) 31, Victory Christian (6-5) 14
Falkville (7-4) 47, Waterloo (8-3) 19
Mars Hill (11-0) 63, Woodville (4-7) 7
South Lamar (10-1) 45, Appalachian (6-5) 6
Decatur Heritage (11-0) 47, Vina (3-8) 8
Donoho (9-1) 34, Berry (6-5) 6
CLASS 2A
Leroy (9-2) 37, Daleville (7-4) 16
Goshen (8-3) 36, Thorsby (6-5) 30
Ariton (9-2) 40, Chickasaw (6-4) 19
LaFayette (6-4) 27, New Brockton (5-6) 7
Reeltown (10-1) 56, Zion Chapel (6-5) 0
J.U. Blacksher (9-2) 38, Abbeville (8-3) 30
Luverne (11-0) 54, Fayetteville (6-5) 7
G.W. Long (9-2) 31, Cottage Hill Christian (8-3) 0
Westbrook Christian (8-3) 25, Aliceville (8-3) 22
North Sand Mountain (8-3) 20, Addison (8-3) 13
Ohatchee (10-0) 55, Southeastern (5-6) 13
Collinsville (10-1) 63, Colbert County (6-5) 18
Fyffe (11-0) 48, Sheffield (6-4) 0
Ranburne (10-1) 44, Cold Springs (5-6) 0
Red Bay (11-0) 24, Cedar Bluff (7-4) 7
Sulligent (9-2) 27, Cleveland (5-6) 21
CLASS 3A
Flomaton (10-1) 58, Opp (4-7) 28
Saint James (10-1) 23, Oakman (6-5) 20
T.R. Miller (7-4) 25, Pike County (10-1) 13
Montgomery Academy (7-4) 24, Winfield (7-4) 20
Gordo (11-0) 36, Bullock County (6-5) 0
Providence Christian (10-1) 42, Bayside Academy (5-6) 21
Pike Road (11-0) 45, Carbon Hill (4-7) 0
Mobile Christian (6-4) 49, Geneva (8-3) 36
B.B. Comer (6-5) 28, Fultondale (8-3) 19
Geraldine (7-4) 49, Clements (6-5) 16
Piedmont (10-1) 35, J.B. Pennington (3-8) 0
Lauderdale County (9-2) 46, Sylvania (7-4) 20
Westminster Christian (8-2) 47, Pisgah (4-7) 28
Randolph County (10-1) 44, Midfield (6-4) 8
Susan Moore (11-0) 42, Colbert Heights (6-5) 7
Walter Wellborn (11-1) 54, Locust Fork (6-5) 14
CLASS 4A
UMS-Wright (10-0) 51, Dale County (4-7) 7
Talladega (7-5) 20, Montevallo (6-5) 18
Montgomery Catholic (11-0) 24, Williamson (7-4) 6
Handley (7-4) 50, West Blocton (5-6) 14
Lincoln (9-2) 38, Dallas County (4-7) 8
Andalusia (8-3) 24, Trinity Presbyterian (6-5) 6
American Christian (10-1) 50, Holtville (6-5) 0
Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-4) 28, Alabama Christian (6-5) 21
Northside (10-1) 35, Hokes Bluff (7-4) 21
Priceville (8-3) 44, Rogers (3-7) 23
Jacksonville (9-2) 55, Cordova (5-6) 26
St. John Paul II Catholic (9-2) 56, Brooks (6-5) 42
Deshler (8-3) 44, Danville (5-6) 6
Oneonta (8-3) 37, Good Hope (8-3) 29
Fairview (9-2) 46, Central-Florence (3-8) 20
Anniston (7-4) 19, Fayette County (8-3) 6
CLASS 5A
Faith Academy (11-0) 31, Charles Henderson (4-6) 0
Pleasant Grove (10-1) 28, Chilton County (6-5) 0
Valley (7-4) 21, Vigor (4-7) 6
Ramsay (9-2) 34, Demopolis (7-4) 12
Briarwood Christian (10-1) 42, Marbury (6-5) 26
Jackson (6-5) 29, Rehobeth (7-3) 7
Bibb County (11-0) 41, Parker (5-6) 12
Greenville (7-4) 22, Citronelle (7-4) 12
Mortimer Jordan (9-2) 42, Boaz (4-7) 14
Guntersville (8-2) 32, Hamilton (8-3) 9
Center Point (8-3) 42, at Etowah (9-2) 10
Scottsboro (9-2) 17, Russellville (8-3) 14
Madison County (9-2) 21, Corner (7-4) 14
Alexandria (8-2) 10, Sylacauga (8-3) 7
Jasper (11-0) 55, Madison Academy (5-6) 14
Central-Clay County (9-2) 47, Sardis (5-6) 14
CLASS 6A
Park Crossing (4-7) 30, Saraland (10-1) 27
Stanhope Elmore (9-2) 35, Paul Bryant (7-4) 13
Spanish Fort (6-4) 28, Dothan (8-3) 21 (OT)
Wetumpka (6-5) 22, Bessemer City (8-3) 21
Hueytown (10-1) 44, Selma (6-4) 24
Eufaula (9-2) 35, Blount (8-3) 6
Opelika (9-1) 48, McAdory (6-5) 20
St. Paul’s Episcopal (8-3) 20, Sidney Lanier (3-6) 14
Clay-Chalkville (9-2) 17, Helena (9-2) 0
Athens (8-3) 62, Buckhorn (4-7) 14
Oxford (10-1) 55, Chelsea (5-6) 14
Cullman (6-5) 20, Mae Jemison (5-6) 0
Fort Payne (9-2) 24, Hartselle (4-7) 17
Pinson Valley (8-2) 42, Homewood (4-7) 7
Muscle Shoals (11-0) 61, Albertville (5-6) 20
Gardendale (8-3) 17, Minor (6-5) 11
CLASS 7A
Central-Phenix City (10-1) 45, Fairhope (6-5) 7
Prattville (9-2) 24, Theodore (8-3) 17 (2 OT)
McGill-Toolen Catholic (11-0) 35, Enterprise (5-6) 10
Auburn (8-3) 33, Murphy (6-5) 0
James Clemens (9-2) 21, Vestavia Hills (7-4) 20
Hoover (9-2) 21, Sparkman (8-3) 3
Thompson (9-1) 54, Austin (7-4) 20
Florence (7-4) 24, Mountain Brook (8-3) 21
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.