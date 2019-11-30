AHSAA State Football Playoffs
Semifinal Results
CLASS 1A
Lanett (13-0) 42, Sweet Water (11-2) 35
Mars Hill Bible (14-0) 22, Pickens County (11-3) 18
CLASS 2A
Reeltown (13-1) 29, Leroy (11-3) 28 (OT)
Fyffe (14-0) 21, Collinsville (12-2) 0
CLASS 3A
Mobile Christian (9-4) 41, T.R. Miller (9-5) 21
Piedmont (13-1) 41, Walter Wellborn (12-2) 7
CLASS 4A
UMS-Wright (13-0) 21, Andalusia (10-4) 14
Jacksonville (12-2) 34, Anniston (9-5) 13
CLASS 5A
Pleasant Grove (13-1) 16, Briarwood Christian (12-2) 14
Central-Clay County (12-2) 27, Mortimer Jordan (11-3) 0
CLASS 6A
Spanish Fort (9-4) 27, Opelika (11-2) 24
Oxford (13-1) 31, Pinson Valley (10-3) 28
AHSAA Super 7 Championships
At Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn
(Home team listed 2nd)
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Special Olympics Alabama Unified Game
Baldwin County vs. Vestavia Hills, 3:30 p.m.
CLASS 7A
Thompson (11-1) vs. Central-Phenix City (12-1), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
CLASS 3A
Mobile Christian (9-4) vs. Piedmont (13-1), 11 a.m.
CLASS 1A
Mars Hill Bible (14-0) vs. Lanett (13-0), 3 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Central Clay County (12-2) vs. Pleasant Grove (13-1), 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
CLASS 4A
Jacksonville (12-2) vs. UMS-Wright (13-0), 11 a.m.
CLASS 2A
Fyffe (14-0) vs. Reeltown (13-1), 3 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Oxford (13-1) vs. Spanish Fort (9-4), 7 p.m.
