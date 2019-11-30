AHSAA State Football Playoffs

Semifinal Results

CLASS 1A

Lanett (13-0) 42, Sweet Water (11-2) 35

Mars Hill Bible (14-0) 22, Pickens County (11-3) 18

CLASS 2A

Reeltown (13-1) 29, Leroy (11-3) 28 (OT)

Fyffe (14-0) 21, Collinsville (12-2) 0

CLASS 3A

Mobile Christian (9-4) 41, T.R. Miller (9-5) 21

Piedmont (13-1) 41, Walter Wellborn (12-2) 7

CLASS 4A

UMS-Wright (13-0) 21, Andalusia (10-4) 14

Jacksonville (12-2) 34, Anniston (9-5) 13

CLASS 5A

Pleasant Grove (13-1) 16, Briarwood Christian (12-2) 14

Central-Clay County (12-2) 27, Mortimer Jordan (11-3) 0

CLASS 6A

Spanish Fort (9-4) 27, Opelika (11-2) 24

Oxford (13-1) 31, Pinson Valley (10-3) 28

AHSAA Super 7 Championships

At Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

(Home team listed 2nd)

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Special Olympics Alabama Unified Game

Baldwin County vs. Vestavia Hills, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 7A

Thompson (11-1) vs. Central-Phenix City (12-1), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

CLASS 3A

Mobile Christian (9-4) vs. Piedmont (13-1), 11 a.m.

CLASS 1A

Mars Hill Bible (14-0) vs. Lanett (13-0), 3 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Central Clay County (12-2) vs. Pleasant Grove (13-1), 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

CLASS 4A

Jacksonville (12-2) vs. UMS-Wright (13-0), 11 a.m.

CLASS 2A

Fyffe (14-0) vs. Reeltown (13-1), 3 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Oxford (13-1) vs. Spanish Fort (9-4), 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments