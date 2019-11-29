Area trio, including Enterprise's Gwen Mitchell, making an impact for ESCC

On a team with just two sophomores — Savannah Carty of Birmingham and Laken Cooks of Elba — the Enterprise State women are counting on freshmen to develop quickly.
Lady Weevils coach Jeremaine Williams has been encouraged by what he’s seen.
“Every game we get better and better,” the coach said. ““Coming from high school to this level you have to be skilled and you have to play fast. They’re doing a great job every day of adjusting and getting better.”
That huge freshman class is making the adjustment — and it’s as much mental as it is physical — from high school to junior college basketball. Three area players — Enterprise’s Gwen Mitchell, Geneva’s Jesslyn Culverhouse and Dothan’s Ivy Turner — are making key contributions very early in their careers.
Mitchell drew foul trouble in the team’s 77-62 win over Andrew College earlier this week, but she was third on the team with eight points and is a matchup problem for defenses.
“She’s a special player,” Williams said. “She’s been doing a better job of picking the time she’s scoring. She’s actually scoring more points with taking less shots. She’s starting to understand between a good shot and a bad shot.
“Gwen can rebound and get to the rim at will. I tell her she has the green light shooting because she can hit those shots. She’s special because she don’t mind getting dirty. She hits the floor. All these freshmen, they all do that.”
That certainly fits Culverhouse, too. The freshman from Geneva got several key backside rebounds to earn extra shots for her team. She also scored five points against Andrew College.
“I can’t say enough about Jesslyn Culverhouse. She’s a big piece to the team,” Williams said. “She’s a solid player, she knows how to play the game the right way. Her IQ level is so high. Jesslyn does the little things. She’ll get the rebound, she’ll score.
“Believe it or not, Jesslyn’s one of our best scorers. Sometimes I have to get on her because she won’t (try to) score. She’s a phenomenal kid. Jesslyn holds this team together with her IQ level and understanding of the game.”
Culverhouse and Mitchell started against Andrew. Turner came off the bench and led the Weevils with 25 points, 21 in the second half. She ran the offense a lot in the second half.
Not bad, considering she was wearing a boot before the game.
“It’s nothing serious. I have some tendinitis, so I have to wear the boot when I’m not playing,” the freshman guard said.
Williams said Turner’s turnovers have gone down as she has adjusted her game.
“Ivy’s really turned it around,” the coach said. “She’s a great student, a great athlete. She’s starting to understand the game. Adjusting from high school to this, she’s done a great job.”
Williams again said the entire freshman group has. It’s a more physical game than high school and the Weevils prepare for it.
“We do a lot of skill work every day. The first 30, 45 minutes of practice is skill work and we work on playing fast,” Williams said. “We do a lot of transition work.
“When they first got here, the ball was all over the gym. Now they’re starting to see it. I tell them if you get to your spots on the floor you’ll be able to score.”
Williams said the team has its role players.
“We have our strikers, our attackers and our rim runners,” the coach said. “They know their role, they know the spots on the floor where they’re supposed to be. Every day we work on that. We’re starting to get more skilled at it.”
