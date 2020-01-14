Landon Tyler scored 14 and grabbed 10 rebounds in leading Ariton past New Brockton 55-24 on Monday.
Hayes Floyd had 11 points and seven assists and Ian Senn contributed 11 points.
New Brockton was led by Dillon Kelty with 10 points.
Brantley 71,
Elba 41
Leading the way for Brantley was Taye Person with 20 points, which included five 3-pointers, 10 rebounds and five assists. Kenuwyn Dixon added 12 points and Morrel Edwards had 10 points as the Bulldogs improved to 13-1.
Varsity GirlsElba 37,
Brantley 28
Nina Williams had 19 points and Breanna Sanders 10 to lead Elba (13-5, 3-0) in a Class 1A, Area 3 win on Monday.
Leading the way for Brantley (9-6, 1-2) was Gabby Perkins with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Ariton 39,
New Brockton 7
Zakyria Johnson had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead Ariton (8-4).
Lacey Sprinkle led New Brockton with four points.
