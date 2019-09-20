Back at home: Wildcats seek second region win

The Enterprise Wildcats (2-2, 1-1) are finally back at home this Friday night for another Class 7A, Region 2 battle with the Prattville Lions (2-1, 0-1).
Enterprise is coming off a three-game road stretch that featured a dominating win over Charles Henderson, a lopsided loss to Auburn and last week’s 27-24 victory over Smiths Station.
Against the Panthers, Enterprise operated well to overcome an early 14-0 deficit and hold Smiths Station to less than 280 yards offensively. Also, the ‘Cats carved up Smiths Station for 431 total yards -- much of them on the ground from Mykel Johnson, Jackson Darlington, Josh McCray and Cole Killingsworth.
Hunter Perry was also huge in the game, booting kicks of 34 and 45 yards in the second half while also punting three times for a 39 yard average and driving several kickoffs for touchbacks.
It wasn’t all good news for Enterprise, however, as McCray sustained a hip injury on a first down run late in the final quarter. McCray -- who plays offense and defense -- will likely miss the Prattville game and is out indefinitely.
Enterprise will contend with a Prattville team that dropped 81 points -- and allowed zero -- in its first two weeks of play against Foley and Stanhope Elmore. The Lions -- led by quarterback Kyle Kramer (12) -- lost on the road to Central-Phenix City 45-20 last Friday.
Enterprise has not defeated Prattville since 2016.
Celebrations
Fans are encouraged to arrive early to Wildcat Stadium due to activities celebrating the centennial of the Boll Weevil Monument and Military Appreciation Night.
Members of the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights will parachute into the stadium with a commemorative coin for the coin toss, and the military and first responders will be honored.
