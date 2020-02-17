Three bad innings out of 14 played were the difference in winning and losing for the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils Saturday.
Playing in the Hits for Heroes Event in Dothan, the Weevils squandered a 4-3 lead with one out in the last inning of Saturday’s opener against Chipola and left the field with a 9-4 loss.
In the nightcap, two bad innings produced a 12-3 loss to Wallace Community College-Dothan.
ESCC’s Delvan Gomez went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, and Austin Thrasher went 2-for-3 in the first game.
Kyle Vogler, Stratton Watt and John Michael Riley had a base hit and a run scored apiece; and Mason Coskrey added a base hit to ESCC’s 8-hit attack.
Four hits were all the Weevils could muster against Wallace-Dothan.
Vogler had two hits and a pair of RBI; Riley had a hit and an RBI; and Connor Purvis had a hit and drew a walk.
Thrasher drew two walks and scored a run; Kolby Pickles walked and scored a run and Taylor Gover also scored an ESCC run.
Tuesday, weather permitting, the Weevils will travel to Cuthbert, Georgia, to play Andrew College.
ESCC travels to Chalmette, Louisiana, to face Nunez Community College Feb. 21-22.
The season’s first home date is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25, against Andrew College.
