The Enterprise boys and girls varsity basketball teams return to action Friday night in a couple of holiday events.
The Lady Wildcats (3-11) are scheduled to play at 5 p.m. against Homewood in the Oak Mountain Lady Eagle Invitational.
The boys are participating in the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic at the Dothan Civic Center, a 16-team, single-elimination format. Enterprise (8-6) plays Headland at 8 p.m. on Friday night in the last of four games.
The Wildcats won two of three games in last weekend’s Coach Bailey Yelding Tournament in Daphne. Enterprise dropped its tourney opener to Blount, and rebounded with wins over Pine Forest (Fla.) and Scottsboro.
Coach Rhett Harrelson said the single elimination format doesn’t matter, you have to focus on what’s immediately ahead.
“You lose the first round game and you’re done. You lose the second round game and you’re done,” he said. “We’re focused on Friday night at 8 o’clock. We know Headland’s going to be tough. Coach (Mike) Henry does a great job with his team year in and year out.
“We played them earlier this year. It was their first game of the season (a 66-55 Enterprise win). I know they’re much improved and a lot better than they were at the beginning of the year. We know how tough they are and how tough of a game it’s going to be.”
In fact, the Rams have rebounded from an 0-2 start and are 7-5 going into Friday’s game.
Harrelson’s Wildcats have also shown progress, although the coach continues to seek more consistency.
“Through 14 games, we’ve had six different guys lead us in scoring,” Harrelson noted. “You can really look at that a couple ways. The good part is we’ve got multiple guys that can potentially lead us, can come into the game and give us production. But you also see a negative part of that and say, where’s the consistency? We don’t have a consistently top scorer.”
Enterprise plays the final first-round game of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic. On Thursday, Daleville played Ashford, Eufaula played Dale County, Dothan played Carroll and Houston County played Providence.
On Friday, Rehobeth plays Abbeville at 3:30 p.m., Geneva plays Wicksburg at 5 p.m., Houston Academy faces Barbour County at 6:30 p.m. and Enterprise and Headland tip off at 8 p.m. All seats are $6 daily. Children 5 and under are admitted free.
Even beyond their leading scorers, the Wildcats have some depth, which will be helpful when area play begins after the holidays. Harrelson said the Wildcats “have a lot of different guys that can contribute.”
“It might be one guy’s night tonight and somebody else’s night tomorrow,” the coach said. “That’s always good to have some depth and be able to play a lot of different guys that are able to contribute.
“A negative to that is we’re looking to continue to get better is consistency — know what to expect when we put you in the game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.