What was a manageable deficit at halftime quickly became insurmountable in Dothan’s 47-9 rout of Enterprise at Wildcat Stadium last Friday night.
The Wolves scored 34 points in the second half, including a backbreaking 55-yard punt return from Dothan’s Jabre Barber to go up 40-9 early in the final quarter. Barber also set up a touchdown with an 86-yard catch and scored on a 2-yard TD run in the game.
Enterprise scored just once in the first half on a 35-yard Hunter Perry field goal with 15 seconds left.
Dothan’s first score came on a two-yard rushing TD late in the first quarter. The Wolves were unsuccessful on a two-point try, making the score 6-0, and they never trailed in the game.
Overall, the Wolves had more than 500 yards of offense.
In the absence of lead running backs Josh McCray and Mykel Johnson, Enterprise’s Jackson Darlington again handled the bulk of the carries. He finished with 23 carries for 75 cards. Through the air, Darlington was 10-of-25 for 112 yards and two picks -- one on his final pass late in the contest.
Darlington scored the Wildcats’ only touchdown on the ground behind Larry Magwood, who was returning from injury. On that drive, Quentin Hayes – also back from injury -- rushed for eight yards to pick up a first down and put the ball on the turf. Enterprise lineman Michael Cox jumped on the ball and secured it between several Dothan defenders to save the drive. Magwood came in as a lead blocker for the ensuing plays and Darlington followed him to paydirt from two yards out for the TD with 7:36 left in the third quarter.
Jalen Cunningham was another key contributor for the Wildcats. He finished the game with 53 yards on five catches and 31 yards on four carries.
Hayes had 52 yards on eight carries.
Romaine McFarland had an interception on the Enterprise one-yard line in the first quarter just two plays after Darlington’s first interception was returned to the Enterprise 23.
The Wildcats will be at home again next week against Central-Phenix City (5-1, 2-0).
