Enterprise’s varsity softball team dug itself an early hole Tuesday night at home against Wicksburg.
The Wildcats came back with a vengeance, scoring five runs in the third and nine in the fourth — all with two outs — and earned a 15-5 win over the Panthers in five innings.
“I was super proud of our girls for fighting back,” head coach Kate Stump said Wednesday. “When you go down three runs in the first inning, a lot of teams want to go ahead and quit. Our girls didn’t roll over. We fought back, we chipped away and then had big inning.
“To score nine runs with outs? For them to fight through that, they went to work. As a coach, you’re always happy to see that, especially when you were down three runs. It was a good game for them.”
The Wildcats (6-3) were coming off a 15-6 loss at Opp the day before.
“They could have let the Monday game affect them, but they did a good job not letting that Opp game define them,” Stump said. “I think the icing on the cake was Wicksburg came to us last year in our round-robin tournament and I want to say they run-ruled us by 10.
“For us to turn around and run-rule them a year later, it was just a good win for the girls. I think it was definitely a confidence boost.”
Amber Nall pitched all five innings and got the win for Enterprise. Nall gave up five hits, walked six and struck out three. Best of all, she kept her poise when Wicksburg took a 3-0 lead with three unearned runs in the top of the first inning.
“Amber, she is still young. This is her third year being a part of the varsity team. Sometimes I forget she’s still a tenth grader out there,” the coach said. “For us to depend on her like we do, a lot rides on her shoulders. I expect so much out of her. She definitely found her confidence in the circle last night. Her doing well in the (batter’s) box helps her in the circle.”
Nall helped herself and her team with two hits and three RBI.
“That carries over on the mound. I’m super proud of her,” Stump said. “She’s been our most consistent pitcher in the circle and she’s been in some tough situations.
“She trusts her teammates enough to know they’ll fight for her and fight for the team. We can always claw back. When she gets runs behind her, she definitely settles in and feels a little more confident.”
Wicksburg took an early lead. An error allowed two runs to score. Both runners had reached by walks. Shelby Holland’s two-out single scored Theresa Reynolds to make it 3-0.
Enterprise answered when Kyleigh Coin had a two-out single and scored on an outfielder’s error to make it 3-1.
The Wildcats added five more in the third. Taylor Danford, who scored three runs, led off with a single. Mattie Bowden singled. Danford scored on Coin’s base hit. Jordyn Thornton hit an RBI double to tie the game. Emma Faulk hit a sacrifice fly to center to give the Wildcats the lead 4-3. Danielle Holley had a sacrifice bunt that produced a run and Nall drove in a run with a single.
Wicksburg got two more runs — both unearned on Reynolds’ two-out, two-run single — in the top of the fourth to make it a 6-4 game.
But the Wildcats delivered the knockout blow in the bottom of the inning. With two outs and Danford aboard on a lead-off walk, nine consecutive Enterprise batters reached base — Thornton, Faulk, Jules McCollough, Holley, Nall, Brittany Womack, Danford, Shani Waters and Coin.
Coin had three hits and four RBI. Thornton had three hits and three RBI. Holley had a hit and drove in three runs.
The Wildcats play Robert E. Lee on Thursday in their area opener, weather permitting.
Enterprise JV 7,
Wicksburg 6
Enterprise rallied from an early 6-2 deficit in the middle of the second inning. Skyler Frey pitched 3 2/3 innings and earned the win in relief of starter Karis Snell.
Frey had three this and two RBI. Lee Lott had two hits and drove in a run.
