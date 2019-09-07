KINSTON -- Colby Copeland rushed for 80 yards on 14 carries and accounted for both Kinston scores in the Class 1A, Region 2 55-13 loss to No. 4 ranked Brantley.
Copeland had a 33-yard TD run and caught a 70-yard scoring pass from Blayne Moore. Moore was 6-of-11 passing for 112 yards with Copeland catching four passes for 88 yards for Kinston, which fell to 0-2 overall, 0-1 in region play. Dray Weeks caught two passes for 24 yards.
Tucker Kilcrease led Brantley (2-0, 1-0), passing for 360 yards and five touchdowns on 16-of-20 passing. He also had seven tackles on defense.
Lucas Richardson had six catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns plus seven tackles on defense, Kenuwyn Dixon had five catches for 130 yards with two touchdowns and added a n 86-yard kickoff return for touchdown. Byrce Dunn earned nine tackles on defense.
Kinston visits Elba Friday.
