BRANTLEY -- New Brockton fell behind the Class 1A No. 4 ranked Brantley 41-0 at halftime in falling to 0-2.
Kyan Horne rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown and Jamarcus Brown had 78 yards and a touchdown for the Gamecocks. Quarterback Kaden Cupp completed 5-of-16 for 70 yards with a 9-yard TD pass to Russell Weeks.
Defensively, Kaden Hood had six tackles, Brandon McCoy five tackles and Ryder Tetreault and Matthew Speigner both had four tackles.
The Gamecocks (0-2) play host to Luverne Friday night. Brantley (1-0) visits Kinston.
