BRANTLEY -- Class 1A No. 8 Brantley held on for the victory as Elba mounted a comeback that came up just short, falling to the Bulldogs, 21-18.
Brantley led 21-12, but Brando Epps scored on a 2-yard run with 4:10 left in the game to give the Tigers a chance. Elba had the ball in the final minutes, but couldn’t put it in the end zone as Brantley held on for the win.
The winning Bulldogs improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in 1A, Region 2 play. Elba dropped to 4-3 and 3-1.
After Brantley took an early 7-0 lead, Epps scored on a 74-yard run to make it 7-6. The extra point kick missed wide.
Brantley went up 13-6 on a short run, but the Tigers pulled within 13-12 at halftime on a 26-yard run by Iverson Lane.
Elba returns home Friday to face Georgiana.
