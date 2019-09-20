RICKY ADAMS

Once upon a time, the Enterprise High School Wildcats played the Prattville Lions three times over the span of four games at the end of the 1983 season and the opening game of the next season.

On Oct. 28, 1983, Enterprise lost, 32-21, in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium but won the rematch, 13-6, in Prattville’s Stanley-Jensen Stadium in the first playoff round.

To open the ’84 season, the Cats were skinned, 26-7, in Prattville, as the Lions launched the first of their five state championship runs, 1984, 2006, ’07, ’08 and ’11.

Enterprise, on the other hand, won state titles in 1979 and ’82, but hasn’t returned to the state championship game since ’82.

After winning their first 7A Region 2 game, and the first win in a month with an “R” in it in Smiths Station last week, tonight marks the 30th meeting between the Wildcats and Prattville’s Lions in a series dating to 1948.

Enterprise (2-2) holds a 15-14 series lead and catches Prattville (2-1) the week after the Lions lost to defending state 7A champion Central High in Phenix City, 45-20.

Playing in Prattville, the Lions have won eight of 15 games against the Cats, including a 46-28 win two seasons ago.

But tonight’s 7A Region 2 game is in Wildcat Stadium and in Enterprise, the Cats have won eight of 14 games, but were embarrassed, 45-21, here in ’17.

All 29 Enterprise-Prattville games are history; this year’s EHS coaching staff and players are trying to overcome back-to-back 2-8 seasons and two losses in four games to start this year, a regular season marking its midpoint tonight, if fans can believe that.

Here’s what’s happened to 7A Region 2 teams the last 10 seasons through 2018:

Central Auburn Prattville             Enterprise           Smiths  Lee         Jeff Davis

2009       10-2       13-1       12-3       7-4          2-8          4-7          1-9

2010       9-2          8-2          8-4          4-6          7-4          5-5          3-7

2011       11-3       8-2          12-2       3-7          4-6          2-8          6-5

2012       7-4          11-2       5-4          7-4          5-5          3-7          0-10

2013       6-4          13-2       7-3          7-5          10-3       2-8          2-8

2014       10-2       4-6          11-3       5-5          5-5          2-8          5-6

2015       9-4          7-5          6-4         5-6          6-4          8-4          6-4         

2016       10-2       8-4          2-7          10-2       2-8          0-9          5-6

2017       11-1       10-2       3-6          2-8          0-10       7-4          5-6

2018       14-0       10-2       7-4          2-8          6-4          8-5          3-7

97-24     92-28     73-40     52-55     47-57     41-65     36-68

Here’s how Region 2 stands after four weeks of 2019:

2019       3-1          2-2          2-0          2-2          2-2          4-0          0-3

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments