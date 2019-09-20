Once upon a time, the Enterprise High School Wildcats played the Prattville Lions three times over the span of four games at the end of the 1983 season and the opening game of the next season.
On Oct. 28, 1983, Enterprise lost, 32-21, in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium but won the rematch, 13-6, in Prattville’s Stanley-Jensen Stadium in the first playoff round.
To open the ’84 season, the Cats were skinned, 26-7, in Prattville, as the Lions launched the first of their five state championship runs, 1984, 2006, ’07, ’08 and ’11.
Enterprise, on the other hand, won state titles in 1979 and ’82, but hasn’t returned to the state championship game since ’82.
After winning their first 7A Region 2 game, and the first win in a month with an “R” in it in Smiths Station last week, tonight marks the 30th meeting between the Wildcats and Prattville’s Lions in a series dating to 1948.
Enterprise (2-2) holds a 15-14 series lead and catches Prattville (2-1) the week after the Lions lost to defending state 7A champion Central High in Phenix City, 45-20.
Playing in Prattville, the Lions have won eight of 15 games against the Cats, including a 46-28 win two seasons ago.
But tonight’s 7A Region 2 game is in Wildcat Stadium and in Enterprise, the Cats have won eight of 14 games, but were embarrassed, 45-21, here in ’17.
All 29 Enterprise-Prattville games are history; this year’s EHS coaching staff and players are trying to overcome back-to-back 2-8 seasons and two losses in four games to start this year, a regular season marking its midpoint tonight, if fans can believe that.
Here’s what’s happened to 7A Region 2 teams the last 10 seasons through 2018:
Central Auburn Prattville Enterprise Smiths Lee Jeff Davis
2009 10-2 13-1 12-3 7-4 2-8 4-7 1-9
2010 9-2 8-2 8-4 4-6 7-4 5-5 3-7
2011 11-3 8-2 12-2 3-7 4-6 2-8 6-5
2012 7-4 11-2 5-4 7-4 5-5 3-7 0-10
2013 6-4 13-2 7-3 7-5 10-3 2-8 2-8
2014 10-2 4-6 11-3 5-5 5-5 2-8 5-6
2015 9-4 7-5 6-4 5-6 6-4 8-4 6-4
2016 10-2 8-4 2-7 10-2 2-8 0-9 5-6
2017 11-1 10-2 3-6 2-8 0-10 7-4 5-6
2018 14-0 10-2 7-4 2-8 6-4 8-5 3-7
97-24 92-28 73-40 52-55 47-57 41-65 36-68
Here’s how Region 2 stands after four weeks of 2019:
2019 3-1 2-2 2-0 2-2 2-2 4-0 0-3
