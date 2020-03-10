Trey Cavanaugh pitched a three-hitter and Payton Easterling ripped a two-run homer in Enterprise’s three-run first inning to help the Wildcats defeat Geneva 4-2 on Monday.
Parker Sessions’ one-out double in the first started the rally. He went to third on a groundout. Colin Marsh drove him in with a single. Easterling followed with home long homer to center for a 3-0 lead.
That was all the support Cavanaugh needed. The right-hander pitched all seven innings and gave up three walks, two unearned runs, walked two batters and hit two. He struck out six and Enterprise (4-3) won its fourth straight after an 0-3 start.
Cavanaugh ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth. Ross Bixby reached on an error and Aubrey Jenkins singled to right. Bixby scored on a passed ball and Jenkins later scored on Preston Garner’s groundout. But a strikeout and a line drive to left field ended the rally with Enterprise leading 3-2.
The Wildcats added a key run in the top of the fifth. Sessions reached on an error and Drew Williams singled him to third. Marsh followed with a sacrifice fly that drove in courtesy runner Hunter Sumrall for a 4-2 lead.
Enterprise got hits from Connor Couch, Session, Williams, Marsh and Easterling. Marsh and Easterling both drove in two runs.
Kahari McReynolds, Jenkins and Trent Spann had one hit each for the Panthers (4-7).
Bixby pitched 6 1/3 innings for Geneva, giving up all five hits and four runs — three of which were earned. He struck out seven, walked five and hit a batter. Ryan Jackson got the final two outs in the top of the seventh for the Panthers.
Enterprise was scheduled to play Providence on Tuesday.
