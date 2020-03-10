The combination of 14 pre-division rainouts and playing against ranked teams have taken their toll on the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women’s softball team.
Monday in Alexander City, against Central Alabama Community College (20-2), the Weevils lost, 12-0, 15-0.
In Monday’s opener, ESCC got four hits, two singles by Katie Dennis, a double by Kaitlynn Diaz and a single by Shelby Kyser.
Tankeya Smith drew the only walk the Weevils coaxed all day.
In the nightcap, Enterprise (4-9) was again held to four hits, all singles.
Diaz, Kyser, Emery Mayne and Taylor Jordan had all of Enterprise’s hits.
Central Alabama has the best record in the state and Coastal Alabama-South (14-4) has the best pre-season record in the South Division.
Enterprise plays at Marion Institute Thursday before starting South Division games Tuesday by hosting Coastal Alabama-East, the first on-campus home games of the season.
Enterprise played its home games at Henderson Park while improvements were made on the campus field.
