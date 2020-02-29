Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women were still trying to overcome early season rainouts, 10 games cancelled, when Central Alabama Community College, the North Division’s leading team, sporting a 14-2 record, came to Henderson Park Thursday afternoon for a doubleheader.
In their last February games this season, the Weevils (4-5) learned the now 16-2 Lady Trojans are the real deal after they swept the home club, 7-2, 8-0.
Thursday’s opener was close until the sixth inning when a Central grand slam broke a 2-2 tie.
The Trojans had scored the game’s first run, via a solo homer, in the top of the second inning but Enterprise knotted the score when Chasilyn Sawyers, who singled later in the game, homered in the bottom of the frame.
Central regained the lead with a run in the top of the third and it took Enterprise two innings to tie matters up again when Katie Dennis, after hitting a single, came around to score in the bottom of the fifth.
After the disastrous sixth inning, Central added its seventh run in the top of the seventh inning and held on for the win.
Enterprise got six hits including those by Sawyers and Dennis; Lillian Reynolds had a double and Kaitlyn Diaz and Ashton Palmer singled.
Emery Mayne, pitching in relief of starter Sawyers, was the losing pitcher.
In the nightcap, Diaz drew a walk and had a single; the rest of the ESCC scorebook was filled with zeroes.
ESCC starter MacKenzie Chamblee took the loss; Devyn Butorac and Nia Green pitched in relief on a day the temperature barely topped 50 degrees.
In the early going, Chattahoochee Valley (6-0) leads the South Division; Coastal Alabama-South (11-3) is second; and ESCC is third.
Enterprise travels to Marion to play Judson College Monday.
