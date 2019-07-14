Championship-winning coach to lead Kinston

After a three-year hiatus from coaching, former Elba basketball coach Karl Bledsoe will once again lead a Coffee County program.
Bledsoe will helm Kinston High School’s boys basketball team for the 2019-20 school year. His hiring was approved at last Thursday’s Coffee County Board of Education meeting.
Bledsoe has 28 years of coaching experience. In 11 years as a varsity coach, he posted a 185-93 record. As head coach at Elba, Bledsoe led the Tigers to a state title over Luverne in 2014 and state-runner up in 2015.
Galen McWaters, vice president of the CCBOE, offered congratulations to Kinston on the hire.
“Mr. (Danny) Branch (Kinston principal) did quite a recruiting job to coax Coach Bledsoe out of retirement,” McWaters said. “I know he’ll do a great job at Kinston, and I look forward to watching his team play this fall.”
Board member Wendy Massey added that she was very happy with the hire and had heard no complaints.
Bledsoe’s role will be strictly coaching, according to his contract. He will perform no administrative duties or teaching duties.
After leaving coaching in 2016, Bledsoe served as Elba Elementary School principal before retiring in June 2017.
Bledsoe told The Dothan Eagle that he was enticed by the opportunity to focus strictly on coaching, which allows him time for family if needed.
Kinston finished last season with a 10-14 record. The team finished with a first round loss in the Class 1A, Area 3 state tournament to Elba, who defeated the Bulldogs 83-52.
