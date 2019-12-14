Devin Parker had 18 points and Mario Davenport and Keith Wheeler both had 11 to lead Charles Henderson to a 57-45 victory over Enterprise.

The Trojans improved to 6-6 with the win.

Quentin Hayes led Enterprise (6-5) with 19 points.

VARSITY GIRLS

Charles Henderson 68, Enterprise 16

Class 5A’s No. 2 Trojans remained unbeaten, improving to 10-0 with the rout of the Wildcats.

Troy signee Samira Moore had 22 points, Belmont signee Niaira Jones had 19 and KK Hobdy had 12 to lead CHHS.

Jaaida Gosha led Enterprise (3-6) with eight points.

In other high school basketball action:

Dale County 58,

New Brockton 32

Keshaun Martin had 24 points and Cole Weed 14 to lead the Warriors in a losers’ bracket game at the Daleville Christmas Tournament.

Tariq Walker led New Brockton with eight points.

Houston County 64,

Zion Chapel 42

Houston County took the tournament seventh-place game behind 34 points from Brakevion Saffold at the Rehobeth Christmas Classic.

Zion Chapel was led by Connor Kelley with 10 points.

