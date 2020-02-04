For the first 10 minutes of Monday night’s South Division men’s match-up between Coastal Alabama Community College-South’s Sun Chiefs and Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils, it seemed like the visitors were about to blow the lid off Ray Lolley Gym.
The Chiefs had several flying dunks and other aerial antics to start the game and after leading, 30-9, midway through the first half, led 50-32 at intermission, 75-52, with 10 minutes remaining in the game and 96-72, when the final buzzer mercifully sounded.
Mykel Wilson’s 16 points led Enterprise; Ryan Sanders and Demetri Gallette, with 13 and 11 points, respectively, were the only other ESCC players in double figures.
The Weevils fell to 3-6 in South Division standings, 7-14 overall; Enterprise is in sixth place in the eight-team South Division.
Enterprise travels to face third-place Chattahoochee Valley Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.