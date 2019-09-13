Enterprise 27, Smiths Station 24
New Brockton 41, Central Hayneville 28
Luverne 60, Zion Chapel 0
Elba 40, Kinston 14
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Enterprise 27, Smiths Station 24
New Brockton 41, Central Hayneville 28
Luverne 60, Zion Chapel 0
Elba 40, Kinston 14
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.