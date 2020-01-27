Enterprise High School athletics director Trent Trawick drove to Montgomery Monday morning for a key series of coin flips to set the seeding for the Class 7A, Area 3 basketball tournament next week.
With Enterprise, Jeff Davis and Prattville deadlocked at 2-4 and splitting with each other in the regular season, Trawick knew there would be two coin flips — one to determine the fourth seed, the other to assign the 2 seed.
But actually, there were three flips. The schools agreed at all three would flip and the odd man out would be the No. 4 seed. The first coin toss resulted in heads coming up on all three coins.
“Went up there to break a tie and we ended up tied again,” Trawick laughed.
On the next flip, Enterprise and JD were heads and Prattville was a tail — meaning the Lions are the fourth seed and will play host and area champion Robert E. Lee next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Jeff Davis then won the next coin flip and is the No. 2 seed and “home” team against Enterprise. That game is Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Lee is also hosting the girls tournament. Next Wednesday, the Lady Generals will play Prattville at 5:30 p.m., followed by No. 2 seed Jeff Davis against No. 3 seed Enterprise at 7 p.m.
The area finals for both teams — and the champions and runners-up will both advance to the sub-regionals — will be Friday. The girls title game is at 5:30 p.m. and the boys game is at 7 p.m.
Enterprise boys coach Rhett Harrelson agreed that last Friday’s 40-point victory over Prattville was likely his team’s most complete performance of the season.
“We hadn’t done that to any team we’ve played this year,” Harrelson said. “I think our crowd was great. The guys fed off their energy. The student section was rocking and engaged in the game the whole time. The community showed out. Our guys fed off that. It all kind of came together for us last Friday.”
Harrelson said the Wildcats (15-10) “really defended for 32 minutes,” and attributed that to a more frequent substitution pattern.
“We got guys in and out, kept them rested and pressed. We were able to force a bunch of turnovers,” the coach said. “Then we took care of the ball and didn’t turn it over. We got more shots at the rim and shot it in a little bit.”
While the area tourney is next week, Harrelson said this would be a big week for his team, too. The Wildcats play three games — at Eufaula Tuesday night, home against Barbour County Thursday for Senior Night, then a JV boys and varsity boys only contest against Greenville at home on Friday night. The girls play at Eufaula and at home against Barbour County.
“Really good week for us in terms of seeing good competition and getting ready to go for the area tournament,” Harrelson said.
“We go to Eufaula Tuesday. They beat us twice already. It’ll be a great look for us getting ready for the area tournament. It’ll be a hostile environment against a really good team. Then we’ve got Barbour County coming in Thursday. We’ve seen them a couple times already. That will be our Senior Night.
“Then we’ve got Greenville Friday. That’ll be our last regular-season game. They’ve beat some really good teams. We saw them this summer. They have some guys that can play.”
As far as other Coffee County high schools this week, Elba’s boys and girls play four games each this week. Monday they were at Luverne, Tuesday is against Brantley, Thursday at is home against Opp and Friday is home against New Brockton.
The Kinston girls and boys played Monday against Florala, play at Pleasant Home on Thursday and are home Friday against Zion Chapel.
New Brockton’s boys and girls team face three road game this week — Tuesday at Goshen, Thursday at G.W. Long and Friday at Elba.
Zion Chapel closes out its regular season with a home game against Ariton, then at Highland Home on Thursday and at Kinston on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.