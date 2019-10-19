GEORGIANA -- Colby Copeland had 259 yards on 17 carries with touchdown runs of 67 and 55 yards and also had 50 yards off three receptions plus eight tackles on defense in Kinston’s 56-42 loss to Georgiana.
Addison Hudson earned 109 yards rushing on 25 carries with three touchdowns off runs of 8, 7 and 8 yards. Blayne Moore completed 4-of-7 for 66 yards. John Free was 6-of-6 on point after kicks.
Kinston fell to 3-5 overall and 3-3 in Class 1A, Region 2 play. Georgiana improved to 4-5 and 3-3.
The Bulldogs visit Florala (6-3, 4-2) Friday.
