The Coppinville Junior High School Eagles got the job done against the visiting Greenville Tigers Thursday night in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium; the Eagles claimed a 33-8 win against a physically-larger team to improve to 1-1 on the season.
The Eagles staked their claim early when Eric Winters returned the game’s opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown; Tyler Greenway’s PAT put Coppinville ahead to stay, 7-0, after only 20 seconds had elapsed in the game.
On its first possession, Greenville earned three first downs before the Eagles defense stiffened and got the ball back at the CJHS 38-yard line.
Eight plays later, Coppinville’s Dylan Baldwin bolted 52 yards for the home team’s second touchdown for a 13-0 lead with 4:30 left in the first period.
Greenville put together a 56-yard drive on its ensuing possession and scored what would be its lone touchdown on a 2-yard run with 54 seconds left in the opening frame. The two-point conversion cut Coppinville’s lead to 13-8.
Coppinville struck quickly after beginning its next possession at its 44.
Doutaeveis Williams broke free for 29 yards on the first snap and Baldwin threw to Seth Scott for the 30-yard scoring completion and a 19-8 Coppinville lead with 10 seconds left in the first quarter.
The teams had one possession apiece in the second quarter, but neither could score.
Greenville earned a first down in the opening set of downs in the second half but soon surrendered the ball at its 36-yard line.
Coppinville used seven plays to pad its lead; the touchdown came on a 10-yard run by Keion Dunlap with 1:45 left in the third quarter. Baldwin threw to Scott for the 2-point conversion and a 27-8 CJHS lead.
Dauphin defender Franklin Lodge hurt Greenville’s feelings on the visitor’s next possession when he recovered a fumble at the Eagles’ 32-yard line after the Tigers had earned a rare first down.
The Eagles launched a relentless, clock-eating drive that lasted 11 plays, covered 68 yards and resulted in a 14-yard touchdown run by Dunlap with 2:55 left in the game, putting CJHS ahead, 33-8.
Greenville’s final possession ended the same way as the one before it when Devonte Mills recovered a Tiger fumble with 1:05 left in the game.
The Eagles ran out the clock with two plays.
Coppinville had 188 yards on 24 rushing attempts; Greenville earned 124 yards on 24 tries.
The Eagles were 1-for-2 in the air for 30 yards.
Greenville was 3-for-10 passing for 25 yards.
