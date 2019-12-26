Several area players recently earned all-state recognition from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Among the players honored were Enterprise offensive lineman Fernando Diaz and kicker Hunter Perry, as well as Elba linebacker Dezmion Roberson and New Brockton defensive lineman Brandon McCoy.
Diaz, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound senior who repeated as second-team all-state, helped pave the way for a Wildcat offense that featured 3,000 yards rushing. Perry received all-state honorable mention after serving as kicker/punter. A clutch field goal from Perry was the difference in the game against Smiths Station.
Roberson, meanwhile, was a first-team honoree. A 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior, Roberson recently signed with Western Kentucky. He finished with a Wiregrass-best 149 tackles, averaging 12.4 per game. He had 62 solo stops, seven for losses and six quarterback sacks plus one interception, which he returned for a touchdown, and one tackle for a safety.
New Brockton’s McCoy, a 6-foot-2, 228-pound senior, dominated with 26 tackles for loss and nine quarterback sacks among his 64 tackles. He also had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
