Most Coffee County high school basketball teams return to action after a long holiday break.
Enterprise played several games over the holidays. The Wildcats finished runner-up in the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic, then earned a tough road win at Carroll High last Friday night.
EHS opens area play tonight in Montgomery against Jeff Davis. Both varsity teams will be in action. The girls game tips off at 5 p.m.
Kinston and Elba play a local game tonight in Elba. The girls game starts at 5:30, the boys around 7.
Zion Chapel opens area play at home with girls and boys games against Samson.
The lone county team not in action tonight is New Brockton. The Gamecocks return to the court Thursday night at Pleasant Home.
Teams will have some rust to knock off. New Brockton last played on Dec. 20 against Wicksburg.
The Elba boys have been off since Dec. 20 when they played in the Slocomb tournament. The girls played in the Red Level Christmas Tournament on Dec. 26-28.
Zion Chapel last played Dec. 19 against Red Level.
Kinston has been off since it played New Brockton on Dec. 17.
