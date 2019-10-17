Cross County boys, girls finish third

Enterprise High School’s Cross Country teams traveled to the Smiths Station Panther XC Invitational on Oct. 12, and the boys and girls both finished third in team score.
Posting the best time for the girls was Natalie Warner, who clocked 20:56.78 to put her 12th overall. Following her was Stella Retherford with a time of 22:07.46, a season best time for her and good for 16th overall.
For the boys 5000-meter run, Tyler Rathburn was the top EHS finisher with a time of 17:20.06. That time was 12th overall at the Panther Invitational. Brett Tessay was also a top-20 finisher, clocking 17:48.19 -- good for 15th overall.
Complete times for the girls were: Mirna Thompson, 22:56.92; Kayleigh Riordan, 23:07.47; Lauren Rodgers, 23:37.89; Sarah Winekoff, 23:38.10; Emma McCrea, 23:49.23; Amadeua Thompson, 24:07.80; Madisen James, 24:26.18; Samantha Segura, 24:34.71; Kylie Moczynski, 24:34.71; Madison Tessay with a season best 24:45.54; Rachel Gothard with a season best 24:46.08; Lilly Anne Windham with a season best 25:48.13; and Madelynn Carr, 26:18.65.
Complete times for the boys were: William Kim, 18:13.79; Rajon Dahale, 18:27.47; Henry Templin, 18:43.63; Cadis Ammons, 19:40.46; Bowden Michael, 20:42.19; Freddy Pacheco, 20:48.41; Brandon Blackman, 21:07.31; Adam Saville, 21:14.96; Daniel Barbaran-Sun, 21:39.56; Austin Pless with a season best 22:12.28; John Carter, 22.55.96; Kameron Stiffler, 23:12.69; Tyler Purvis with a season best 23:28.24; Emmanuel Sun with a season best 24:00.22; Ethan Nelson, 24:30.02; Vincent Arana, 25:00.74; and Matthew Dezine, 25:36.51.
The squad will compete again this Saturday, Oct. 19, at the 23rd annual Tiger Classic in Auburn.
