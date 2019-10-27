JACK — Kaden Cupp threw for 204 yards and four touchdowns and added 41 yards and a touchdown rushing to lead New Brockton in a 38-0 Class 2A, Region 3 win over Zion Chapel.
Cupp threw three touchdown passes to Kaden Hood on completions of 4, 9 and 11 yards and a 24-yarder to De’Shawn McLeod. Kyan Horne rushed for 132 yards and a 13-yard touchdown run. Cupp’s rushing TD was for 11 yards.
Defensively, Ethan Stinson had six tackles and Brandon McCoy, Josh Cardwell and Julian Noble all had five tackles. Noble also forced a fumble.
New Brockton (4-5, 3-3) closes out the regular season Friday at home against Samson. Zion Chapel (5-4, 3-4) visits Pleasant Home.
Elba 40, McKenzie 6MCKENZIE — Collin Harrison rushed for 177 yards on 10 attempts and scored on touchdown runs of 5, 46 and 53 for the Tigers (7-3, 6-1).
Brandon Epps had a 28-yard touchdown run, Desmion Roberson had a 38-yard interception return for a score, and Iverson Lane scored on a 9-yard run.
Elba has an open date before hosting Marengo (5-4) of Dixon Mills in the first round of the state playoffs Nov. 8.
Florala 56, Kinston 19FLORALA — Florala clinched third place with the victory and Kinston was knocked out of playoff contention in Class 1A, Region 2 with the outcome.
For Kinston (3-6, 3-4), Colby Copeland rushed for 213 yards on 31 carries and had TD runs of 3 and 5 yards. Addison Hudson rushed for 43 yards on 16 carries. Blayne Moore scored on a 1-yard run.
Cottonwood visits Kinston on Friday.
