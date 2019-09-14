New Brockton Gamecocks

NEW BROCKTON -- Kaden Cupp threw for 152 yards and two scores and rushed for 36 yards and two more scores in New Brockton’s 41-28 Class 2A, Region 3 win over Central-Hayneville.

Cupp was 8-of-15 with a 12-yard TD pass to Russell Weeks and a 45-yard scoring pass to De’Shawn McLeod. Cupp also scored on runs of 16 and 14 yards for New Brockton (1-3, 1-1).

Brayson completed 2-of-2 passes for 40 yards, including a 29-yard TD pass to Weeks.

Kyan Horne rushed for 129 yards on 13 carries and Jamarcus Brown added a 1-yard TD run.

Central (1-2, 0-2) led 6-0 after the first quarter, but the Gamecocks scored three touchdowns to go up 20-6 at halftime. New Brockton build the lead to 41-14 in the fourth quarter before the Lions scored twice in the game’s last five minutes.

New Brockton visits Goshen (3-0, 2-0) Friday.

