The bad news is the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women were blown out by Chattahoochee Valley Community College’s Lady Pirates twice in the 2019-20 basketball season.
The good news is the teams don’t meet again in the regular season.
Saturday, CVCC drubbed the visiting Weevils, 92-41; Ivy Turner’s 15 points and 13 by Savannah Carty led the Weevils.
“You can’t tell it by the score, but we took good shots in the game,” said ESCC coach Jermaine Williams. “The baskets eluded us at both ends of the court for some reason I don’t know.”
Through February 8, Bishop State (7-0, 13-9) holds first place in South Division standings, a game ahead of CVCC (6-1, 13-9).
Coastal Alabama-South (4-3, 9-9), Wallace-Selma (4-4, 8-12) and LB Wallace (4-4, 8-12) are ahead of ESCC (1-7, 7-11) and Coastal Alabama-North (0-7, 0-22).
The Weevil Women, after hosting LBW Monday, return to action February 17, when they host Coastal-North.
The ESCC men’s team also lost the season series with CVCC but battled the Pirates tooth and nail both games; the Pirates won Saturday, 69-61, after having won January’s game in Enterprise, 67-64.
“The whole game can really be summed up in two numbers,” Williams said. “We missed 10 free throws down the stretch and lost by eight points.”
Demetri Galette led Enterprise with 12 points and Joshua Graham added 10 in a puzzling game to Williams.
“Another thing that killed us is CVCC scored most of its points on put-backs,” Williams said. “When the opponent’s getting two or three shots at the goal all night, it’s hard to win.
“We’re really a young team and our freshmen are still learning to compete at this level.”
With three weeks left in the regular season, Wallace-Selma (7-1, 22-3) leads the South Division, ahead of Coastal-South (7-2, 16-5), CVCC (6-3, 15-7), Coastal-North (6-3, 6-19), Bishop (4-4, 8-14), Enterprise (3-6, 7-14), LBW (2-7, 2-18) and Coastal-East (0-9, 2-18).
The Weevils hosted LBW Monday night and will travel to Coastal Alabama-East Thursday.
