It was steamy and loud in Zion Chapel’s gym for what is believed the first home basketball game this far into a season since 1986.
Daleville ended the Rebels’ season with an impressive 73-47 victory Tuesday night.
Sophomore point guard Tomar Hobdy scored 22 points and sophomore shooting guard Bryan Beckwith added 20 points — including 15 in the first half with five 3-pointers — and the Warhawks improved to 18-10 on the season.
The win also clinched Daleville’s spot in the Southeast Regional on Friday night at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery. They will play Barbour County Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Zion Chapel (15-15) wanted to control the boards and control the pace against Daleville. That plan was tough to execute when the Rebels fell behind early due to turnovers. Zion Chapel didn’t put up a shot for the first 1:55, opening the game with four straight turnovers and falling behind 7-0 before Nate Grantham hit a 3-pointer.
The Rebels hung around for the first quarter, despite Beckwith’s four 3-pointers in the first five minutes gave Daleville a 16-7 lead. Zion Chapel scored seven straight points on a basket by Joey McCrory, a three-point play by McCrory and a bucket on a drive into the paint by Bryce Watson to make it a 16-14 game. The Warhawks added a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first quarter to lead 19-14.
Zay Adair hit a trey early in the second to pull Zion Chapel within 21-17, but Daleville ripped off an 11-0 run, started with a three by Beckwith and ending with two foul shots by Hobdy that put the Warhawks up 32-17.
It was an uphill struggle from there for the Rebels, especially with McCrory sidelined with early foul trouble. Daleville led 41-23 at halftime and 51-34 after three quarters.
Sincere McKenzie scored 10 points and Peanut Bloodsaw added eight for the Warhawks.
“When you get behind, that’s the one thing you can’t do against a team like that,” Zion Chapel coach Jared Robison said. “When you get behind you have to start doing things that you don’t want to do. Their speed gets to take over. They’re a great team and very well-coached.”
Daleville coach Blake Garner said the fast start and the early turnovers helped set the tone early.
“We wanted to do a lot of pressure defense. It was big for us to either score or get some pressure on them for us to get going. That was big for us tonight,” Garner said. “We’re going to turn the ball over ourselves, but guess what? We’re making up for it by making them take a quick shot or getting a turnover.”
Asked if Beckwith shoots like that all the time, Garner hesitated before saying, “When he’s on and when people back off him.”
Beckwith smiled after the game when asked about his 3-point barrage.
“Everything was going in,” the sophomore said.
Watson led Zion Chapel with nine points. Chase Horstman and Conner Kelley scored eight points each and McCrory finished with seven.
Robison said the ending was not going to spoil the Rebels’ season.
“I’m very proud of my guys. They accomplished a lot this year. A good group of guys,” the coach said.
He also said he appreciated the great atmosphere.
“It’s been a long time for Zion Chapel basketball,” Robison said. “I’m proud for the community. You could see the pride in the stands.
“It was great. Just to get to be here on our home court and get to be in front of our fans in a playoff situation. That’s what you want. You want that to be the expectation, that to be the rule, not to be the exception. That’s what we’re trying to build here and we’re going to keep working on that.”
