Twelve Dauphin Junior High School runners combined for 322 yards on 36 rushing attempts and helped lead the Fins to a 32-14 win over visiting Admiral Moorer Middle School at R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium Thursday.
Dauphin defenders stymied the Admirals’ ground attack most of the game; the visitors from Eufaula had 15 rushing attempt for 171 yards, 96 of which came with 25 seconds left to play in Thursday’s game.
Moorer had 88 yards passing.
On the game’s opening possession, Dauphin took four plays to cover 70 yards and light up the home side of the scoreboard; Johntavious Hooten scored the game’s first touchdown on a 22-yard run giving DJHS a 6-0 lead with 6:06 remaining in the opening quarter.
After holding the Admirals to four plays, Dauphin got the ball back and again took four plays to score; Amare Griffin got the touchdown on a 6-yard run putting the Fins ahead, 12-0, with 2:54 left in the first period.
Dauphin’s Koleson Boone recovered a Moorer fumble on the visitor’s next possession; Dauphin put the ball in play at its 25-yard line and needed five plays to increase its lead.
The score came on a 14-yard run by Griffin on the first play of the second quarter; the score remained 18-0, until Dauphin’s defenders got the ball back after two Moorer first downs.
This DJHS possession started at Moorer’s 44-yard line and lasted one play; Marzavious Reed bolted into the visitor’s end zone improving Dauphin’s lead to 24-0 with 4:30 left in the third period.
Xander Pohlman added the PAT for a 25-0 lead for the home team.
The Fins got the ball back 60 seconds later after the Admirals fired three incomplete passes and surrendered 15 yards in penalties.
From their 40, the Fins ran to a first down at the visitor’s 45, lost three yards on the next snap, then scored when Reed sprinted 48 yards for Dauphin’s fourth touchdown.
Pohlman improved the score to 25-0 with the PAT with 4:30 remaining in the first half.
Dauphin’s defense got the ball back with 3:20 left in the half.
Scrimmaging from their 40-yard line, the Fins needed five plays to score; Wyatt Darlington connected with Keondre Matthews on a 48-yard TD pass with 53 seconds left in the first half.
Pohlman’s PAT put Dauphin ahead, 32-0, where the score stood until Moorer scored on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Marquia Harris toJarvis Walkerwith 5:36 remaining in the third quarter; Dauphin led, 32-6.
A rare DHS miscue gave the Admirals the ball back at the visitor’s 30-yard line with 2:50 showing on the third-quarter clock.
Moorer was unable to convert the turnover to points, and after getting the ball back on downs to start the fourth period, the Fins, with reserves in the game, ran 13 plays, starting from the Moorer 49, and moved to the visitor’s 5-yard line but ran out of downs when a fourth-and-two running effort came up a yard short.
Moorer’s Jayvin Reeves exploded for a 96-yard touchdown jaunt; the 2-point conversion came on a pass from Marquia Harris to Chris Dutill bringing the score to its final, 32-14.
Hooten led Dauphin’s ground attack with 76 yards on 6 carries; Griffin rushed 6 times for 53 yards; Darlington had 6 carries for 51 yards; and Reed had the 44-yard touchdown run.
Darlington completed Dauphin’s only passing attempt, the 48-yard touchdown pass to Matthews.
Dauphin is 2-0 on the season.
