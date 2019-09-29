Dauphin Junior High School trailed early, recovered from it and claimed a win against Coppinville Junior High School in eighth-grade football Thursday night in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium.
Coppinville’s Eagles scored a touchdown on their first possession and another on their final series of Thursday’s game.
The problem for the Eagles was the Fins scored four touchdowns between Coppinville’s two scores en route to a 28-14, win.
Keion Dunlap, capping a 4-play, 65-yard Coppinville drive, scored Thursday’s first touchdown on a 44-yard run with 6:05 to play in the first period. The PAT was missed leaving Coppinville ahead, 6-0.
Dauphin responded with a touchdown of its own, a 2-yard run by Wyatt Darlington, then took the lead, 7-6, when Xander Pohlman kicked the PAT with 2:15 remaining in the first period.
Dauphin covered 60 yards in 9 plays for its first score.
Penalties and Dauphin defenders stymied the Eagles in the second period and when the Fins got the ball back with 5:27 to play in the period, they launched a 10-play, 68-yard scoring drive that ended on a 1-yard touchdown run by Darlington.
Pohlman’s PAT put Dauphin ahead, 14-6, where the score would remain until early in the third period.
Coppinville opened the second half on offense but was forced to punt after three plays.
Dauphin’s Blake Peterson blocked Coppinville’s punt and teammate Marzavious Reed scooped up the ball and ran it to Coppinville’s 16-yard line.
Julio Jones bolted into the end zone on the first snap of the DJHS series, Pohlman added the PAT and Dauphin led, 21-6, with 5:12 left in the third quarter.
Dauphin would pad its lead after Andrew Purcell recovered a Coppinville fumble at the Eagles’ 11.
Amere Griffin scored on Dauphin’s second play following the turnover; the TD came on the last play of the third period.
Pohlman’s PAT put Dauphin ahead, 28-6, with a quarter to play.
Coppinville got the game’s final touchdown when Eric Winters recovered a Dauphin fumble and raced 52 yards for a touchdown.
Dylan Baldwin threw to Jace Himes for the 2-point conversion bringing the score to its final, 28-14, with 3:17 to play.
The Fins ran out the clock.
Dauphin totaled 191 yards of offense; Coppinville had 142.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.