Former Enterprise Wildcat standout Brendan Donovan will play for Team Germany in the upcoming Baseball World Classic.
Donovan was born in Wurzberg, Germany in 1997.
Team Germany is in Pool 1 of the qualifiers along with Brazil, France, Nicaragua, Pakistan and South Africa. Team 2 consists of Czech Republic, Great Britain, New Zealand, Panama, Phillipines and Spain.
Former Major League Baseball manager Bruce Bochy will manage France, Baseball Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin will manage Brazil, and former Florida and NFL quarterback Tim Teebow will play for the Phillipines.
Team Germany will be skippered by Steve Janssen, who has previous World Baseball Classic experience with the Netherlands. Janssen, who served as the country’s pitching coach during their gold medal-winning 2011 Baseball World Cup, was the bullpen coach for the Netherlands as the team reached the semifinals of the 2013 WBC.
Germany’s 28-man roster features five players affiliated with Major League Clubs, including infielders Marco Cardoso (Boston) and Donovan (ST. Louis); left-handed pitcher Lucas Jacobsen (Texas); and right-handed pitchers Niklas Rimmel (Minnesota) and Markus Solbach (Los Angeles Dodgers).
Donovan was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft by St. Louis and played third base last season for two minor league affiliates, batting a combined .268 with eight home runs, three triples, 27 doubles and 53 RBI in 114 games. On Sept. 2, 2019, Donovan was assigned to the Memphis Redbirds after playing with the Peoria Chiefs. At Peoria, he was named the Player of the Month in July.
