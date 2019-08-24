DOTHAN -- Wise Gordon had three touchdown runs and Collins McClintock added two for Providence Christian in the Eagles’ 42-13 win over New Brockton.
The Eagles built a 21-0 lead on a 9-yard run by Grant Weatherford and runs of five and 66 yards by Gordon, who set the school career touchdown mark on his first score. He now has 38 for his career.
Touchdown runs of 13 and 22 yards by McClintock along with another 21-yard run by Gordon accounted for the other Eagle scores.
New Brockton scored on two touchdown passes from Kaden Cupp to Russell Weeks, one for seven yards in the second quarter and the other for 21 yards in the third quarter.
Michael Sullivan had an interception and Gus Goldsborough a fumble recovery for Providence.
