The Enterprise Wildcats -- after a 34-31 home loss last Friday -- have faced some criticism, according to Enterprise City School Board of Education President Daniel Whitaker.
“We lost our first home football game, and (there has) been a lot of social media criticism of coaches, referees and what not,” Whitaker said at Tuesday’s board meeting of Enterprise’s first regular season game and the first official game of Rick Darlington’s tenure as head coach.
In the game, the Wildcats took a 31-12 lead into the fourth quarter before giving up 22 unanswered points. Enterprise fought hard to get the win on a great drive from quarterback/fullback Jackson Darlington at the end of the game, but an interception in the end zone sealed it.
The teams combined for 27 penalties -- 14 on Enterprise -- for more than 200 yards.
Whitaker said he saw comments being critical of some of the players.
“The few comments that I read, though, that criticized our players’ efforts and their will to win -- that is just wrong,” Whitaker said. “I don’t know any player in any sport for Enterprise that would not give their best effort to do their best job at any time. I hope it’s conveyed to the people in the public that you can criticize coaches, referees, officials, administrators, teachers -- whatever. But don’t pick on kids. That’s just completely wrong in my view.”
