ECS set to kick off athletics with annual pep rally

Enterprise City Schools will hold its annual downtown community-wide pep rally to kick off the 2019-20 athletic season in two weeks.
According to EHS Athletic Director Trent Trawick, the pep rally will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22 beginning at 7 p.m. around the Boll Weevil Monument.
Trawick said ECS will recognize all fall sports and cheerleaders from Enterprise High School, Coppinville Junior High School and Dauphin Junior High School, as well as the EHS Big Blue Band.
Enterprise High School’s beloved mascot, Mr. Wildcat, will also make an appearance.
The Enterprise Wildcats kick off the season the following day at Wildcat Stadium against the North Miami Beach Chargers at 7 p.m.
Trawick encouraged everyone to come to the pep rally and show support “for these outstanding athletes and musicians as we begin another school year in our great community.”
