Enterprise High School softball has announced its members of the 2019-20 squad.
Members of the team -- as listed -- are Mattie Bowden, Emily Holland, Danielley Holley, Julianna McCollough, Katie Snell, Shani Waters, Elizabeth Williams, Brittnay Womack, Kyleigh Coin, Sarah Cronk, Camryn Easterling, Riley McCollough, Emma Faulk, Amber Nall, Savannah Mitten, Jordyn Thornton, Taylor Danford, Georgia Lessman, Macy Robinette, Katie Valentine, Skylar Frey, Gracie Thompson, Lila Faulk, Gracyn Snell, Ella Little, Karis Snell, Kinley Hutto, Ane Blevins, Haley Keel and Lee Lott.
Tryouts were held starting Aug. 19 at Johnny Henderson Park.
This will be Kate Stump’s first year as head coach after serving for three years as assistant coach under Mollie Mitchell.
“I am beyond excited,” Stump said after being hired by the Enterprise Board of Education as head coach in July. “First and foremost, I am very thankful for the opportunity.”
