Enterprise High School on Thursday afternoon announced the members of the boys and girls 2019-2020 Indoor Track team.
The team will compete over the winter months.
Members of this year’s boys’ squad include Ashton Daniels, Bowden Michael, Brett Tessay, Dain Grimes, Danny Babaran-Sun, Dekaine Leonard, DeMarieus Leonard, Henry Templin, Jacob Tillery, Jalen Fairley, Jaylon Webster, Jayson Barnes, Joshua Cunningham, Kendrett Green, Kristyan de Jesus, LaZarieus Leonard, Rajan Dahale, Sam Whitaker, Tyler Rathburn and Tyrone Clark.
Members of this year’s girls’ squad are: Alexis Adams, Alexis Brunney, Amadeua Thompson, Amariia Leggett, Chanel Hicks, Emily Turner, Emma McCrea, Kayana Luke, Kaylee Watson, Kayleigh Riordan, Lauren Rodgers, Maleigha Lewis, Marrisa Thrash, Molly Ledbetter, Mya Hill, Natalie Warner, Rachel Peterson, Sophie Hop and Zaina Alejandre-Ojeda.
Last season, 16 EHS athetlets qualified for the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Indoor Track and Field state meet on Feb. 1, 2019 in the school’s first season of Indoor Track and Field. A total of five of those athletes are returning this season, and they are Peterson, Rathburn, Riordan, Rodgers and Templin.
