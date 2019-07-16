A total of five athletes, and one coach, are currently representing Enterprise High School at the 23rd annual Alabama High School Athletic Association North-South All-Star Sports Week.
Ashley-Sinclair Curtis, Morgan Harrelson, Jillian Martin, Sam Mazariegos and Emilia Smith are playing with their respective South squads at the competition, which will run through July 19 in Montgomery.
Enterprise girls’ soccer coach Jill Harrelson is leading the 2019 Girls’ Soccer All-Star South squad.
According to the AHSAA, this is the first year that North-South all-star squads for tennis and golf competition have been included.
Jamie Lee, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, said he is excited to see new sports being included.
“This gives us the opportunity to see up close the outstanding tennis players and golfers we have competing at our high schools across the state,” Lee said. “And our soccer talent is second to none.”
Though no Enterprise athletes will represent the school in tennis, two Enterprise golfers -- Curtis and Smith -- are set for a great showing. Both golfers recently qualified for prestigious U.S. junior tournaments.
On the soccer front, Mazariegos was a key part of an Enterprise boys’ team that narrowly missed out on a state championship win after losing to Hoover in overtime. He was also a member of the Dothan Eagle’s Super 12 honorees.
Morgan Harrelson and Martin, for the girls’ squad, anchored a team that switched formations in the offseason under the direction of Jill Harrelson and found a great deal of success on the field. Martin was a shut-down defender for the Lady Wildcats, and Harrelson was a Dothan Eagle Super 12 honoree.
Under coach Harrelson, the Lady Wildcats scored 82 goals, allowed 21 goals and recorded 8 shutouts. The team finished with a record of 16-4-1, earning the area crown and advancing to the Elite Eight of the Class 7A State Tournament. It was the team’s 17th straight appearance in the tourney.
All-Star Sports Week was introduced in 1997 as part of the AHSAA’s annual Summer Conference. Prior to that time, only football and boys’ basketball all-star games were played.
The soccer competition was added to the All-Star Sports Week along with girls’ basketball, volleyball and softball as the all-star game opportunities over the next few years. Cross country competition was added in 2016.
