The Enterprise High School Wildcats boys’ golf team finished tied for seventh in the prestigious Blue/Gray golf tournament contested at Wynlakes Country Club in Montgomery Monday and Tuesday.
The event was won by Houston Academy with a score of 601. St. Paul (613), Auburn (614), White Plains (616), Mountain Brook (621) and Spanish Fort (632) finished ahead of Enterprise, Huntsville, and U.M.S. Wright, all tied with 637 totals in the 23-team tournament.
Enterprise was led by Brady Wood’s 157 (79-78); Nick Cook totaled 158 (82-76); Jackson Bailey finished at 160 (80-80); Gibson Charlton had a 166 total (87-79); and Bryant Burns took 168 strokes (83-85) in the event.
Burns’ 83 counted on Monday and Charlton’s 79 counted Tuesday.
“Overall, this was a good performance from the guys,” said veteran EHS coach Rex Bynum. “Gibby had a tough day on Monday with a score much higher than he usually posts, but that is the game of golf. Good comeback Tuesday for him and for Nick Cook.
“Brady, Jack, and Bryant played steady both days, but can do much better!”
The Wildcats will be back in action Monday at Timberline Golf Course in Calera for the Helena Husky Invitational.
