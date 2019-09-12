Enterprise High School on Wednesday announced the 2019-20 tennis team after holding tryouts recently at the new tennis courts on campus.
Members of the boys team are Cameron Emerson, Connor Morriss, Alex Nelson, Ayden Peterson, Bradley Pouncey, Micah Smith, Evan Stewart and Judah Talley.
Members of the girls team are Tori Ammons, Grace Heim, Hailee Kokoszka, Katie Nelson, Emma Nolder, Alexis Sanders, Ella Sawyer, Riley Stewart and Emily Stuart as manager.
