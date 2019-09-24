EHS Swim Team releases 2019-20 schedule

The upcoming schedule for the Wiregrass Aquatic Club (WAC) Waves/Enterprise High School Wildcats was recently released.
Swimmers from EHS compete in USA Swimming events with WAC, and will participate in two-regular season Alabama High School Athletic Association Meets. They are allowed to qualify for AHSAA sectionals with times recorded in USA Swimming events.
The team began competition over the weekend at Panama City Beach, Florida, in the Speedo Beach Blast. More information from that meet will be available later.
October
Swimmers travel to Mobile for the USA Swimming CMSA Vance Rose Meet from Oct. 4-6 before competing in the first AHSAA meet at Brewton’s T.R. Miller High School on Oct. 12.
The Dothan Area High Schools Meet is next on Oct. 25, in Dothan, and is another AHSAA event.
From Oct.25-27, the Waves and Wildcats will swim in Auburn at the War Eagle Invite.
November
Another USA Swimming event will be held in Dothan on Nov. 2-3, before high school sectionals on Nov. 22-23. EHS swimmers try to qualify for state at sectionals.
December
State competition will be held in Auburn on Dec. 6-7.
Members of the EHS varsity swim team are David Best, Huk Blunt, Jolee Fernandez, Ellie Gayford, Zack Gayford, Adriana Hallbert, Hailee Kokoszka and Dasha Williams.
Members of the junior varsity swim team are Leila Araghi, Hunter Coyle, Ellie Flaig, Seth Hallbert, Madison Hill, Mya Hill, Hannah Hokanson, Emily McCarver, Elijah Nabarette, Alexis Pelkey, Tori Vanmeter, Courtney Werhan, Xavier Wiggins, Tucker Woodall, and Joseph Yoo.
Captains are Maggie Coyle, Roshan Dahale and Alison Best.
