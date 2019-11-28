Enterprise High School’s swim team traveled to Mobile over the weekend for the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s South Sectionals.
According to EHS head coach Sarah Thorn, several swimmers made finals on Saturday, Nov. 23 after preliminaries the day before. Though no EHS swimmers qualified for further competition, Thorn said several swimmers who are returning next year came close to posting state-worthy times.
Perhaps most notably, the swimmers were able to compete well after having been without a pool for the better part of a month due to a maintenance issue.
“Despite that, they swam their hearts out and did a great job,” Thorn said. “I’m very proud of this team — of their effort and growth throughout the season.”
With 136 points, the girls team finished sixth overall behind Daphne, McGill-Toolen, Gulf Shores, Fairhope and St. Paul’s Episcopal. The boys team finished with 71 points, tenth overall behind Baker, McGill-Toolen, Dothan, Gulf Shores, Spanish Fort, St. Paul’s Episcopal, Davidson, Daphne and Fairhope.
Competing for the boys were David Best, Huk Blunt, Zack Gayford, Seth Hallbert, Elijah Nabarette, Xavier Wiggins and Tucker Woodall.
Alison Best, Maggie Coyle, Jolee Fernandez, Ellie Gayford, Adriana Hallbert, Hannah Hokanson, Hailee Kokoszka and Dasha Williams swam for the girls team.
Results were as follows:
200-meter medley relay (boys) — Blunt, Zack Gayford, Hallbert and Nabarette clocked 2:01.34 in preliminaries and 2:03.07 in finals, tenth overall.
200-meter medley relay (girls) — Alison Best, Coyle, Fernandez and Hallbert finished with a time of 2:09.60 in preliminaries and 2:08.63 in finals, good for fifth.
200-meter-freestyle — Zack Gayford clocked 2:13.90 (preliminaries) and 2:10.55 (finals) for tenth overall for the boys, and Hallbert clocked 2:15.26 and 2:14.05, good for fourth, for the girls.
200-meter individual medley — Alison Best had a time of 2:42.64 in preliminaries and 2:42.13 in finals, seventh overall, for the girls.
50-meter freestyle — For the girls, Coyle clocked 28.94 in preliminaries; Ellie Gayford, 31.03; Williams, 28.96; and Adriana Hallbert clocked 28.65 in preliminaries and 28.13 in finals, 11th overall. For the boys, Blunt clocked 24.83 in preliminaries and 25.46 in finals, 14th overall, and Seth Hallbert clocked 28.06 (preliminaries).
100-meter fly — Fernandez clocked 1:12.53 in preliminaries and 1:13.48, ninth overall, in finals.
100-meter freestyle — For the boys, Blunt clocked 55.34 (preliminaries) and 55.76 (finals) for 14th overall. Zack Gayford, in preliminaries, finished with a time of 1:00.08. For the girls, Coyle had a time of 1:04.51 in preliminaries and 1:04.70 in finals, 16th overall, while Williams had a time of 1:08.22 in preliminaries.
200-meter freestyle relay (boys) — David Best, Blunt, Zack Gayford and Seth Hallbert clocked 1:48.05 (preliminaries) and 1:45.31 in finals, ninth overall.
200-meter freestyle relay (girls) — Coyle, Fernandez, Adriana Hallbert and Williams finished with times of 1:56.66 in preliminaries and 1:53.01 in finals, which earned a fifth overall finish.
100-meter backstroke — For the girls, Fernandez clocked 1:11.90 in preliminaries.
100-meter breaststroke — Alison Best had a time of 1:24.63 in the finals, good for 12th overall, and clocked 1:27.10 in preliminaries.
400-meter freestyle relay (boys) — David Best, Nabarette, Wiggins and Woodall finished with times of 4:41.12 in preliminaries and 4:34.78 in finals, good for sixth overall.
400-meter freestyle relay (girls) — Ellie Gayford, Hokanson and Kokoszka clocked 4:49.73 (preliminaries) and 4:43.78 (finals), sixth overall.
