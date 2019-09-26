Swimmers from Enterprise High School over the weekend traveled to Panama City Beach, Florida to compete in the Speedo Beach Blast, a USA Swimming event.
Participating EHS swimmers, looking to qualify for sectionals in November, were: Alison Best, David Best, Huk Blunt, Maggie Coyle, Hunter Coyle, Roshan Dahale, Jolee Fernandez, Ellie Flaig, Adriana Hallbert, Seth Hallbert, Maddie Hill, Mya Hill, Hannah Hokanson, Hailee Kokoszka, Elijah Nabarette, Alexis Pelkey, Courtney Werhan and Xavier Wiggins.
A good portion of the swimmers improved their times in several events, according to head coach Sarah Thorn.
“They did great at our first meet of the season,” she said. “Many of our athletes dropped time in several events. The hard work they’ve put in so far this season is paying off and they have a stellar season ahead.”
Thorn also said some newcomers performed well and posted “impressive first times.”
50-meter freestyle
Blunt finished with the fastest time of 25:79, while Kokoszka had a time of 32.80 and Flaig a time of 34:35.
100-meter freestyle
Huk Blunt, Hallbert and David Best clocked 58.14, 1:03.03 and 1:03.66, respectively. Other swimmers were Hunter Coyle (1:10.22), Kokoszka (1:13.39), Hokanson (1:13.64) and Flaig with times of 1:15.21 and 1:16.67.
200-meter freestyle
Hallbert and Best clocked 2:14.19 and 2:20.18, respectively, while Flaig got 2:38.29 and Koskoska got 2:47.42. Madison Hill also clocked 3:12.76.
100-meter backstroke
Swimmers’ times were 1:08.74 for Blunt, 1:12.18 for Hallbert, 1:21.82 for Hokanson and 1:25.56 for Nabarette.
100-meter butterfly
Hallbert clocked 1:13.45. Other swimmers were David Best (1:21.28), Hokanson (1:26.66), Mya Hill (1:27.07), Nabarette (1:35.56) and Madison Hill (1:45.23).
100-meter breaststroke
Hallbert got a time of 1:20.09, while Flaig, Nabarette and Alexis Pelkey got times of 1:37.48, 1:40.40 and 1:50.11, respectively.
100-meter individual medley
Kokoszka got 1:23.57 and Hallbert got 1:24.76.
200-meter individual medley
Hallbert finished with a time of 2:29.13 and Flaig with 3:05.69.
In other races, Flaig was the lone EHS swimmer competing in the 50-meter breaststroke (43.27) and 200-meter breaststroke (3:25.98). Hokanson got a time of 38.68 in the 50-meter backstroke. Fernandez finished with a time of 2:43.20 in the 200-meter butterfly. David Best was the only EHS swimmer in the 500-meter freestyle, and he recorded a time of 6:17.26.
The swimmers will compete next in Mobile at the USA Swimming CMSA Vance Rose Meet from Oct. 4-6.
