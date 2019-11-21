After what head coach Sarah Thorn called a successful season, Enterprise High School's swim team is heading to the AHSAA South Sectionals competition this weekend.
It will be held at Bishop State Community College in Mobile.
Thorn said the team is sending nine swimmers who met their qualifying times and six relay/alternate swimmers. AHSAA swimming requires athletes to achieve qualifying times to compete in individual events at the sectionals level. Relay teams are not required to qualify for sectionals, but like individuals, compete to achieve state times at the sectionals meet.
"These swimmers put up constantly improving times at five swim meets throughout the seasons at locations from Panama City, Florida to Brewton," said Thorn. "Some outstanding performances were made at our last competitions at Auburn and Dothan."
Captains Roshan Dahale, Alison Best and Maggie Coyle -- all seniors at EHS --maintained or improved upon times in multiple events, as did Adriana "AJ" Hallbert, a seventh-grader at Dauphin; Jolee Fernandez, EHS freshman; and Samuel "Huk" Blunt, also an EHS freshman.
Zachary Gayford, a sophomore at EHS, and sister Ellie, an eighth-grader at Dauphin, both put up qualifying times in a busy season in multiple activities. New to EHS this year, sophomore Dasha Williams worked hard to improve her times and qualify in the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle.
Also new to the team -- and pretty new to the sport, according to Thorn -- is sophomore Seth Hallbert, who made "extraordinarily fast progress" to qualify for the 50-meter freestyle.
Veteran swimmer and EHS freshman David Best continually improved on times in nearly every swim throughout the season, and "especially at PCST in September and Auburn in October, bringing him fractions of a second within qualifying times," Thorn said.
Dual-sport athlete Hailee Kokoszka, an EHS junior who is also a tennis player, alongside newcomers sophomore Elijah Nabarette, Coppinville eighth-grader Hannah Hokanson, freshman Xavier Williams, Coppinville seventh-grader Ellie Flaig and Dauphin eight-grader Tucker Woodall also came close, putting them in relay positions.
"All of our sectionals team have a chance Friday and Saturday to qualify for the state competition at Auburn on Dec. 5-6," said Thorn. "These athletes and their teammates have put forward an amazing effort this season and have much to be proud of."
