EHS volleyball competes against nationwide talent

The Enterprise High School volleyball team last weekend represented the school in Orlando, Florida, at the Kaylee Scholarship Association (KSA) Events Fall Classic.
The tournament featured teams from across the nation, offering the Lady Wildcats a chance to meet teams on the court and play against some of the best athletes outside their usual competition.
The Lady Wildcats finished an overall 3-4 in the tournament, which covered two rounds in a three-day span. Round one featured teams competing in a round-robin style tournament. Based on the pool performance of individual teams in round one, each team was seeded in a traditional tournament format for round two.
In their first appearance on day one of the tourney, Enterprise defeated South Plantation High School (of Florida) 25-14, 25-13 but lost the next two matches against Windermere High School (Florida) 25-23, 11-25, 6-25 and Sterling High School (Texas) 25-18, 23-25, 12-25.
The Lady Wildcats dropped two matches on the second day against West Orange High School (Florida) 22-25, 16-25 and Coppell High School (Texas) 11-25, 20-25.
Enterprise finished strong, however, with two big wins on day three against Science Hill High School (Tennessee) 25-20, 22-25, 15-10 and Villa Maria Academy (Pennsylvania) 25-21, 25-16.
Across all seven games, Ali Wiggins had 10 aces, 60 kills, 47 assists, 38 digs and four blocks. Morgan Harrelson had nine aces, 29 kills, 54 digs, 41 assists and three blocks. Tatiana Bonilla had five aces and 51 digs. Mya Carter had 26 kills and seven blocks. Addy Thompson had 17 kills, 21 digs and four blocks.
Hannah Chang added six blocks.
Enterprise travels next to Trinity Presbyterian School on Thursday.
